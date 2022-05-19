How to make a Jubilee crown cake

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Jubilee crown cake is probably our most epically impressive creation for celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This cake was originally created for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, back in 2012. However, it was so popular back then that we’ve revived it for this, her Platinum Jubilee year. The regal purple cushion forms the main part of the cake – and it’s a whopper. It serves around 32 people. This project does take some dedication – you’re looking at around 6 hours to make it. However, it’s fun to do, and the reactions you get make it all worthwhile. This recipe takes you through the step-by-step of the decoration, but first you’ll need to make the cake, with our Jubilee crown cake recipe.