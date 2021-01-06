Healthy Slimming World soup recipes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We've rounded up some of our best Slimming World soup recipes. Let us tantalise your taste buds with our favourite nutrition-packed Slimming World soups...

We have tonnes of delicious and nutritious Slimming World recipes to choose from here at GoodtoKnow. The beauty of Slimming World is that there is no calorie counting or portion control, it’s just about eating good health food (and as much as you like by the way!).

Soup is ideal if you are doing the Slimming World programme or trying to lose weight. Soup is made from mainly healthy vegetables, but soup also has high water content. Therefore it will make you feel fuller for longer as your body will digest the water as if it were food. It’s a weight loss trick that really works.

We also find that on a chilly day when you fancy something hearty soup feels just as warming and comforting as foods with higher calorific content.

So whether you are on the Slimming World Food Optimising plan, or just trying to make healthier meal choices in general there are plenty of tasty and nutritious recipes to pick from. And these delicious soups are no exception!

All of the recipes below are made predominantly with Slimming World’s Free Food ingredients. All the Slimming World Free Foods are ingredients that are filling and low in calories for their weight.

If you are doing the Slimming World plan you can eat as many as you like of these without breaking the diet. So unlike on other diets, you needn’t feel hungry. Lean meat, eggs, fish, pasta, potatoes, fruit and vegetables are all considered to be Slimming World ‘Free Foods’. Pasta surprised us too, but thankfully it means that Minestrone soup isn’t off limits!

Slimming World’s tomato, lentil and vegetable soup

This hearty chunky soup looks so appetising. And if you need more convincing it’s easy and quick to make. It’s ready in 30 mins and packed with nutritious vegetables to get you well on your way to the 5, 6 or 7 a day! It has a sweet and fiery kick as it uses both ginger and curry powder, making it the perfect winter warmer.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s tomato, lentil and vegetable soup recipe

Slimming World spiced red lentil soup

For another lentil soup option, we love this simple spiced lentil soup. Lentils are both filling and hearty and add a thickness to soup making it feel more luxurious. And for something a little extra this recipe also includes a spiced yogurt to top the soup with.

Get the recipe: Slimming World spiced red lentil soup recipe

Slimming World’s low-fat tomato soup

This is a very simple soup recipe with just two easy steps. It would be the perfect soup to make in a soup maker as tomato soup is best when blitzed until silky smooth. We suggest making this tomato soup during the summer when tomatoes are in season. When tomatoes are in season they are extra sweet and at their most nutritious. We would also urge you to taste test the soup before adding the sweetener in the ingredients. If the tomatoes are ripe enough the soup will likely already be sweet enough.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s low-fat tomato soup recipe

Slimming World’s chicken soup

Chicken soup is a wonderful pick-me-up on a chilly autumnal or winters day. In this recipe, butter is substituted for low-fat spread making it better for the Slimming World plan. The thick creamy consistency of the chicken soup is created by the cauliflower rather than cream which is a great calorie saving hack.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s chicken soup recipe

READ MORE: Easy Slimming World chicken recipes including breasts and thighs

Slimming World’s cauliflower cheese soup

As above in the creamy chicken soup, this is another soup with a luxurious thick consistency that doesn’t contain any cream whatsoever. In both recipes, Slimming World have replaced the cream with a much healthier ingredient – cauliflower! The additional cheese in this recipe does not come under the Slimming World Free Foods, but is considered a Healthy Extra.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s cauliflower cheese soup recipe

Slimming World’s vegetable ramen noodle bowl

We love this one, it’s something a little different from a regular soup. And with the addition of an egg and noodles, it’s extra filling too. The recipe suggests a neat time-saving trick; cut the vegetables ahead of time and store them in the fridge so you can toss this together in no time when you’re feeling peckish!

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s vegetable ramen noodle bowl recipe

Slimming World’s green pea and mint soup

This is certainly a classy option. Just look at that gloriously healthy colour! Mint and pea is a classic flavour combo, and for good reason, they elevate one another making a perfect and fresh-tasting soup. You can use either fresh or frozen peas here.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s green pea and mint soup recipe

Slimming World’s chicken, tarragon and lemon soup

This is a wonderfully tasty creation is a Slimming World favourite. We adore the addition of tarragon and lemon, they are the perfect partners for chicken creating a magical flavour combination.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s chicken, tarragon and lemon soup recipe

Making Slimming World soup in a soup maker

Soup makers make making soup even easier – they do all the chopping and cooking for you. If you eat a lot of soup it’s a great time-saving investment.

Soup-makers are best for smoothly blended soups and they have a built-in blender to blitz soup. If adding raw soaked pulses double check that you can cook them sufficiently in the soup maker as all models are different.

Which Slimming World recipe are you most tempted to try? Let us know your favourites over on our social pages and don’t forget to tag us in any photos you take!