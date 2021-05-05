20 of the best autumn cakes with seasonal ingredients

As the nights start to draw in, indulge in these must-make cakes for Autumn – all of which feature seasonal ingredients that are at their best – and least expensive – from September.

Think heavenly chocolate cake bejeweled with pears, easy apple cake or Stacie Stewart’s skinny carrot meringue cake – perfect for those of you baking for Macmillan Coffee Morning. As the weather turns cooler, it’s the perfect excuse to spend more time in the kitchen and we’ve got easy tray bakes and basic cupcakes that are easy to make with the kids over the weekend.

Video of the Week

Our plum and coconut cake (pictured above) is one of our favourites. Use up the plums in your fruit bowl by making this super simple plum and coconut cake. This cake will last for a couple of days in an airtight container, giving you plenty of time to try out different ways to serve it – drizzled with cream or topped with custard.