Are shops open on Good Friday? Supermarket opening times for Easter 2023

Check which shops are open on Good Friday to save yourself a wasted trip to the supermarket this bank holiday weekend.

With the long weekend on the horizon, shoppers have been asking if shops are open on Easter Sunday (opens in new tab) and what their trading times are. But many are equally eager to know the details for Good Friday, as it presents a last-minute chance to stock up on Easter eggs for the kids (opens in new tab) and other traditional Easter foods (opens in new tab) ahead of the big day.

While large supermarkets are usually open on the bank holiday, their hours sometimes differ, which is why it's important to check ahead. Here, we share the Good Friday opening times for Aldi, Tesco, Lidl and more...

Are shops open on Good Friday?

Yes, most supermarkets in the UK have confirmed that they will be open on Good Friday - though the hours may differ to usual. This applies to most Tesco Express, Sainsbury’s Local, Co-op convenience stores and other smaller supermarkets, as well as large stores.

However, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Asda, M&S, Morrisons, Iceland and the Co-op are among the retailers to confirm that most of their supermarkets in England and Wales will close on Easter Sunday. Scottish stores will mostly be open for their usual Sunday hours, however.

Easter 2023 - Supermarket opening times

Aldi

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

8am-10pm Saturday 8 April: 8am-10pm

8am-10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED

CLOSED Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Check your local Aldi store's opening times here (opens in new tab).

ASDA

Good Friday: 7am-10pm

7am-10pm Saturday 8 April: 7am-10pm

7am-10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED

CLOSED Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Check your local ASDA store's opening times here (opens in new tab).

Co-op (bigger stores)

Good Friday: Normal hours

Normal hours Saturday 8 April: Normal hours

Normal hours Easter Sunday: CLOSED

CLOSED Easter Monday: TBC

Check your local Co-op store's opening times here (opens in new tab).

Iceland

Good Friday: Normal hours

Normal hours Saturday 8 April: Normal hours

Normal hours Easter Sunday: CLOSED

CLOSED Easter Monday: TBC

Check your local Iceland store's opening times here (opens in new tab).

Lidl

Good Friday: Normal hours

Normal hours Saturday 8 April: Normal hours

Normal hours Easter Sunday: CLOSED

CLOSED Easter Monday: TBC

Check your local Lidl store's opening times here (opens in new tab).

Morrisons

Good Friday: 7am-10pm

7am-10pm Saturday 8 April: 7am-10pm

7am-10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED

CLOSED Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Check your local Morrisons store's opening times here (opens in new tab).

Sainsbury's (bigger stores)

Good Friday: 6am-11pm

6am-11pm Saturday 8 April: 6am-11pm

6am-11pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED

CLOSED Easter Monday: 7am-10pm

Check your local Sainsbury's store's opening times here (opens in new tab).

Tesco (bigger stores)

Good Friday: Normal hours

Normal hours Saturday 8 April: Normal hours

Normal hours Easter Sunday: CLOSED

CLOSED Easter Monday: TBC

Check your local Tesco store's opening times here (opens in new tab).

Waitrose (bigger stores)

Good Friday: 8am-8pm

8am-8pm Saturday 8 April: 8am-10pm

8am-10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED

CLOSED Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Check your local Waitrose store's opening times here (opens in new tab).

Are any shops closed on Good Friday?

Most supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies will be open on Good Friday, though the hours may differ to normal. Shops that will be closed on Good Friday are more likely to be local or independent stores, so you'll need to check ahead to find out if they're open.

As well as the smaller versions of superstores - such as Tesco Express or Sainsbury's Local - other supermarket shops that will likely be open include:

Budgens

The Co-op

M&S Simply Food

Service station supermarkets

Farm shops are also allowed to stay open to sell their produce, but it's always best to check ahead.

Is Good Friday a bank holiday in the UK?

Yes, Good Friday is a bank holiday in the UK. It is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and occurs every year on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

This means that as well as some shops changing their trading hours, Royal Mail in England, Wales and Northern Ireland won't be delivering or collecting post, and most Post Offices will be closed. In Scotland, there will be normal collections and deliveries on Good Friday, but none on Easter Monday.

