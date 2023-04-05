Are shops open on Good Friday? Supermarket opening times for Easter 2023
All you need to know to get your Easter shopping done on time...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Check which shops are open on Good Friday to save yourself a wasted trip to the supermarket this bank holiday weekend.
With the long weekend on the horizon, shoppers have been asking if shops are open on Easter Sunday (opens in new tab) and what their trading times are. But many are equally eager to know the details for Good Friday, as it presents a last-minute chance to stock up on Easter eggs for the kids (opens in new tab) and other traditional Easter foods (opens in new tab) ahead of the big day.
While large supermarkets are usually open on the bank holiday, their hours sometimes differ, which is why it's important to check ahead. Here, we share the Good Friday opening times for Aldi, Tesco, Lidl and more...
Are shops open on Good Friday?
Yes, most supermarkets in the UK have confirmed that they will be open on Good Friday - though the hours may differ to usual. This applies to most Tesco Express, Sainsbury’s Local, Co-op convenience stores and other smaller supermarkets, as well as large stores.
However, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Asda, M&S, Morrisons, Iceland and the Co-op are among the retailers to confirm that most of their supermarkets in England and Wales will close on Easter Sunday. Scottish stores will mostly be open for their usual Sunday hours, however.
Easter 2023 - Supermarket opening times
Aldi
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Saturday 8 April: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Check your local Aldi store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
ASDA
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Saturday 8 April: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Check your local ASDA store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Co-op (bigger stores)
- Good Friday: Normal hours
- Saturday 8 April: Normal hours
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: TBC
Check your local Co-op store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Iceland
- Good Friday: Normal hours
- Saturday 8 April: Normal hours
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: TBC
Check your local Iceland store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Lidl
- Good Friday: Normal hours
- Saturday 8 April: Normal hours
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: TBC
Check your local Lidl store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Morrisons
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Saturday 8 April: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Check your local Morrisons store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Sainsbury's (bigger stores)
- Good Friday: 6am-11pm
- Saturday 8 April: 6am-11pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 7am-10pm
Check your local Sainsbury's store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Tesco (bigger stores)
- Good Friday: Normal hours
- Saturday 8 April: Normal hours
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: TBC
Check your local Tesco store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Waitrose (bigger stores)
- Good Friday: 8am-8pm
- Saturday 8 April: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: CLOSED
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Check your local Waitrose store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Are any shops closed on Good Friday?
Most supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies will be open on Good Friday, though the hours may differ to normal. Shops that will be closed on Good Friday are more likely to be local or independent stores, so you'll need to check ahead to find out if they're open.
As well as the smaller versions of superstores - such as Tesco Express or Sainsbury's Local - other supermarket shops that will likely be open include:
- Budgens
- The Co-op
- M&S Simply Food
- Service station supermarkets
Farm shops are also allowed to stay open to sell their produce, but it's always best to check ahead.
Is Good Friday a bank holiday in the UK?
Yes, Good Friday is a bank holiday in the UK. It is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and occurs every year on the Friday before Easter Sunday.
This means that as well as some shops changing their trading hours, Royal Mail in England, Wales and Northern Ireland won't be delivering or collecting post, and most Post Offices will be closed. In Scotland, there will be normal collections and deliveries on Good Friday, but none on Easter Monday.
Related Easter features:
- What day do you give Easter eggs and where does the tradition come from? (opens in new tab)
- Easter baskets 2023: 17 of the cutest options for an Easter egg hunt (opens in new tab)
- 24 of the best Easter hampers: Thorntons, Cadbury, Hotel Chocolat and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Easter gifts for kids 2023: 40 non-chocolate treats for children (opens in new tab)
- Easter games and activities: 26 fun ideas for toddlers and kids (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Will there be a season 2 of The Night Agent? Future of the Netflix thriller confirmed
Will there be a season 2 of The Night Agent? Viewers watched the Netflix thriller in their millions and want more - and we have season 2 news.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Are we still getting the £67 energy payment?
Are families still getting the £67 energy payment to help with high bills? Our money editor explains
By Sarah Handley • Published