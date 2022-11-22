Black Friday theatre ticket deals - grab a West End show for as little as £12

If you're a fan of a West End show, then make sure you check out these Black Friday theatre ticket deals to enjoy your favourite (or new favourite!) productions for a fraction of the price.

With families all the more concerned about how to save money (opens in new tab) amid rising prices, it can often mean that fun family outings fall by the wayside. But if you were planning on adding a theatre outing to your calendar so you have something to look forward to, it makes sense to look for ways you can get your tickets for less.

Theatre ticket provider SeatPlan (opens in new tab) is currently offering some exclusive Black Friday deals across some of the biggest West End productions, with tickets from as little as £12!

Black Friday theatre ticket deals

There are multiple discounts live right now across a variety of productions including Peppa Pig, Frozen, Back to the Future and more. All deals are bookable until Sunday 4th December.

Save £20 on Frozen the Musical - tickets from £27.50 . Join Elsa, Ana, Olaf and friends in this much loved Disney classic. (Best for age 6+)

. Join Elsa, Ana, Olaf and friends in this much loved Disney classic. (Best for age 6+) Save up to 50% on Back to the Future tickets . This time-travelling comedy is great fun for the entire family. (Best for age 6+)

. This time-travelling comedy is great fun for the entire family. (Best for age 6+) Save £39.50 on The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tickets. Head through the wardrobe and into Narnia in this adaptation of C.S Lewis' fantasy novel. (Best for age 7+)

Head through the wardrobe and into Narnia in this adaptation of C.S Lewis' fantasy novel. (Best for age 7+) The Smartest Giant in Town tickets from £11.90 . A musical adaptation of the best selling book by The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson. (Suitable for age 2+)

. A musical adaptation of the best selling book by The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson. (Suitable for age 2+) Save £3.50 on Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever - tickets from £12. An exciting, family friendly show featuring everyone's favourite pig, Peppa! (Best for age 3+)

Discounts are also available on other shows including Wicked, Magic Mike Live, The Rocky Horror Show and The Great British Bake Off Musical.

Check out what's on and the discounts available on the SeatPlan website (opens in new tab).

Other brilliant Black Friday deals you might be interested in