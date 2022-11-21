Brits to spend £4bn in the Black Friday sales, according to new research

The average Brit will spend £166 in the Black Friday sale, £40 more than last year, according to new research commissioned by TopCashback. The research, which was carried out by YouGov on 2049 adults, also highlighted that 51% of Brits rely on Black Friday to do their Christmas shopping.

Rising inflation means the prices for things like food, fuel and clothes have all gone up compared to this time last year. Add to that the fact we're paying more than ever for our gas and electric, and it's no wonder families are concerned about how to save money (opens in new tab), and especially how to save money for Christmas (opens in new tab).

Keeping an eye out for sales like Black Friday is key to helping your money stretch further, particularly with the festive season just around the corner. In fact 35% of Brits agree that the cost of living crisis will have an effect on their Black Friday shopping plans (check out this Black Friday battle plan (opens in new tab) if you need some pointers to make sure you bag a bargain and avoid overspending).

Adam Bullock (opens in new tab), UK Director of cashback site, TopCashback said: “Black Friday 2022 is set to be very different to previous years. Perhaps for the first time ever, rather than just hungry for a bargain, shoppers up and down the country are relying on the sales to purchase something they need.

“Be that a Christmas present or a new energy-efficient gadget, savings offered on Black Friday provide the perfect opportunity for UK families to reduce their spending in the run up to one of the most expensive times of the year.”

What will shoppers buy during Black Friday?

While popular items like Playstations and Apple devices make popular Christmas presents, according to the research, many shoppers will use the Black Friday sale to buy gadgets and devices that can help them to save money in the long run.

Around 15% of shoppers were planning on buying an air fryer, 6% were looking to buy a heated airer to help them dry clothes without a dryer (opens in new tab), and 5% were looking to buy a microwave to help reduce their energy costs.

Check out our guide to the top money-saving gadgets and gizmos (opens in new tab) you should look out for in the Black Friday sale.

If you're looking to get a head start on your Black Friday shopping, we've been scouring the internet to find the best deals available right now:

While a lot of shoppers will be crossing items off their Christmas shopping list during the Black Friday sale, 26% of shoppers will use the sale to treat themselves to something that they wouldn't have otherwise bought thanks to the rising cost of living.