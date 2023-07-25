Martin Lewis reveals 3 tips for avoiding Spotify's price hike, but not everyone thinks it's worth it

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Spotify users with Premium, Duo or Family plans will see their subscription fee rise by £1 a month from August. While a £12 annual increase will be a deal breaker for some not wanting to stretch to another increase, others seem unfazed by the hike.

For those worried about how to save money, this increase might mean they think about cancelling the subscription. Each of the services paid subscription plans will rise by £1. That means the Premium package will rise from £9.99 to £10.99, the Duo plan will rise from £13.99 to £14.99 and the Family plan, which can have up to six listeners, will rise from £16.99 to £17.99.

But as always, Martin Lewis and his team at Moneysavingexpert.com are on the case. Martin shared a message with his 2.3 million followers on X (the new name for Twitter) highlighting how Spotify users can avoid the increase.

This money-saving tip from Martin comes just after he warned families about using their phone data abroad, what you should never do when using a card machine or cash point on holiday, and why travel insurance is so vital.

Spotify to increase Premium, Duo and Family subscription prices by £12 a year - here's what's happening and options to cut costs... https://t.co/5gZPoIuoAwJuly 24, 2023 See more

Those who wish to stay with Spotify can either:

Downgrade to a cheaper paid for plan Opt for the free version (with limited capabilities and ads) Cancel altogether and try a different music streaming service.

What do Spotify users think about the increase?

While lots of people will appreciate the tips on how to avoid the hike, there are lots of people who will be happy to absorb the price increase.

In reply to Martin’s tweet, one X user said: “Feels like I've been paying £10 a month for 10 years. It's an app I use every day, so no problem with a £1 a month rise.”, while another responded with: “I’ve been on Spotify since August 2013. It was £9.99 a month then. I think they’re justified in putting it up by one pound a month after ten years.”. Another, who it seems splits the cost with three others, said: “£1 a month extra for four people (so 25p each) to use it every day ad infinitum? And we’ve not had a price increase in since forever!!! Actually never.”

Another user said that they use the free version and they’ve not had an issue with limited capabilities or ads, saying: “Never paid for Spotify - use the free version just for the sake of a couple of adverts every half hour which I mute anyway.”

If you are looking for other ways to save, you could try switching to a cheaper supermarket to free up some extra cash each month, or try signing up to a different streaming service.