Tesco Clubcard rewards are changing - here's how to maximise your points before the deadline

From 14 June 2023 Clubcard users will no longer be able to triple their points when they spend with a Reward Partner, as Tesco makes the decision to double their value instead.

Savvy shoppers will likely already know the details of Tesco's Clubcard scheme, which allows you to convert the points you collect while shopping with the supermarket into vouchers to use at the store. And there's a number of other ways to get the most out of this supermarket loyalty card (opens in new tab), including making Clubcard vouchers last longer (opens in new tab) and reclaiming lost or unused Tesco vouchers (opens in new tab).

But while 500 points will be worth a £5 voucher in the supermarket, there's an even bigger perk to the scheme: if you exchange your voucher for one of Tesco's Reward Partners, that £5 voucher becomes worth £15.

However, from 14 June this is changing, as Tesco has announced that instead of tripling the value of your Clubcard points, they will be doubled instead. The supermarket has said: "We’re making this change to the scheme to make sure we can continue to provide a wide range of rewards that meet the needs of all our Tesco Clubcard members, while keeping prices low for everyone."

The good news is that the supermarket is extending the validity on Reward Partner codes ordered until 13 June, to give customers extra time to use them. Usually, rewards expire after six months, but Tesco has said that any Reward Partner codes ordered before 14 June will now be valid for 12 months instead.

We've rounded up some of the best Tesco Clubcard Reward Partners below, so you can make you points go further before the change is in place.

How to maximise your Tesco Clubcard points

1. Disney+ subscription

Select £8 of Clubcard vouchers to get a 3 month Disney+ subscription. If you're already a Disney+ subscriber, you can still use the voucher to get 3 months free.

2. Days out

Turn every 50p in Clubcard vouchers into £1.50 to use on a wide range of days out and attractions, including Alton Towers Resort, Warwick Castle, West Midland Safari Park, the Eden Project, an English Heritage membership and many more.

View the full list of days out at Tesco.com (opens in new tab)

3. Restaurant vouchers

Again, Clubcard members can get £1.50 to spend for every 50p in vouchers a variety of restaurants, including Pizza Express, Zizzi, Prezzo and Hungry Horse pubs.

View the full list of restaurants at Tesco.com (opens in new tab)

4. Railcards

Every £1 in Clubcard vouchers gives £3 on an annual Railcard. This includes the 16-25 Railcard, the Disabled Persons Railcard, the Family & Friends Railcard, the Senior Railcard and the Two-Together Railcard.

View the Railcards on offer at Tesco.com (opens in new tab)

5. Shopping and gifts

Two stand-out retail offers include £15 for every £5 in vouchers at jewellery retailer Goldsmiths, and £1.50 for every 50p in vouchers at Denby Pottery.

View the full list of retail offers at Tesco.com (opens in new tab)

6. Holidays

Tesco Clubcard vouchers can be used on a variety of holiday providers. Cruises include Royal Caribbean International and P&O Cruises, while Hotels.com, Al Fresco Holidays and Butlins are also all part of the scheme.

View the full list of holiday providers at Tesco.com (opens in new tab)

7. Cinema and theatre tickets

Movie fans can get £1.50 for every 50p in vouchers to spend at Cineworld or Picturehouse, and £30 for every £10 to spend on a Cineworld Unlimited Pass. There's also the option to upgrade 50p in Clubcard vouchers to £1.50 to spend on a variety of musical theatre tickets.

View the cinema and entertainment offers at Tesco.com (opens in new tab)

