SAVE 25% with this English Heritage Black Friday offer

English Heritage's Black Friday flash sale offers the chance to save for a whole year with their discounted annual memberships.

Black Friday weekend is well and truly underway, and while many people are eagerly searching for discounts on tech, toys and household items, the sale event offers savings on so much more, with Black Friday travel deals (opens in new tab), flight deals (opens in new tab) and discounts on Railcards (opens in new tab) too.

English Heritage is another company offering the chance to save on your upcoming day trips and excursions this Black Friday, as they've reduced the price of all their annual membership options by 25%. They have options for individuals as well as joint membership options, and up to 6 children can visit any of the historic sites for free when accompanied by an adult member.

English Heritage Black Friday deal for 2022

Why you can trust GoodTo Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(opens in new tab) English Heritage annual membership - SAVE 25% (opens in new tab) Up until Sunday 4 December, you can save 25% on an English Heritage annual membership if you use the code 'EHNOV25'. The membership gives unlimited access to the charity’s 400+ historic sites for less that £50 a year, including iconic attractions such as Stonehenge, Dover Castle and Hadrian’s Wall.

As well as enjoying as many visits as you like to English Heritage's historic buildings, monuments and sites, members will receive a handbook with information on each of the charity’s sites, four magazines per year, free or reduced price entry to historic events, free parking in English Heritage car parks, and access to high street discounts.

If you know someone who's a big fan of family days out at English Heritage attractions, this discount is a great opportunity to save some pennies on your Christmas shopping too, as English Heritage offers the option to buy memberships as a gift for someone else too.

English Heritage membership options

Individual adult: was £66 , now £49.50 (up to six children go free)

was , now £49.50 (up to six children go free) Senior (65+): was £59 , now £44.25 (up to six children go free)

was , now £44.25 (up to six children go free) Young adult (18-25): was £53 , now £39.75 (up to six children go free)

was , now £39.75 (up to six children go free) Joint adult: was £115 , now £86.25 (up to 12 children go free)

was , now £86.25 (up to 12 children go free) Joint senior: was £92 , now £69 (up to 12 children go free)

was , now £69 (up to 12 children go free) One adult and one senior joint: was £103 , now £77.25 (up to 12 children go free)

What is English Heritage?

English Heritage is a charity that cares for over 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites spanning six millennia, from world-famous prehistoric sites to grand medieval castles, and from Roman forts to a Cold War bunker. Through these, the charity brings the story of England to life for over 10 million people each year.

As well as protecting an internationally-important collection of historic sites, they offer programmes of historical events for kids and adults alike to bring their sites to life.

(Image credit: English Heriatge)

Where can I go with an English Heritage membership?

In total, there are over 400 English Heritage sites that you can visit with an annual membership.

Related features:

Video of the Week