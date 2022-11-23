Black Friday travel deals 2022: Save on flights, holidays and hotels

These Black Friday travel deals are some of the best we've seen all year, offering holidaymakers the opportunity to visit incredible places for huge discounts.

Whether you want to explore the romantic city of Rome over a long-weekend or soak up the sunshine in the Canary Islands for a week or two, these deals from easyJet, lastminute.com and Eurocamp should have your next family holiday covered. There are LOADS to choose from, all flying from various airports in the UK to locations all over the world.

We've chosen a few of our favourite package holiday deals, and there's something for everyone - from romantic city breaks for two to active family holidays near the coast. And with flights and accommodation from less that £200 per person, now's the perfect time to book your holiday.

The best live travel deals

Black Friday travel deals 2022

easyJet

While the low-cost airline hasn't gone live with its Black Friday flight deals just yet, you can still save hundreds of pounds on easyJet's package holidays. Get £200 off holidays over £2,000 or £100 off holidays over £700 using the code BLKFRIDAY.

(opens in new tab) 7 nights at Vienna House Andels Prague - from £351pp, £100 off with code BLKFRIDAY | easyJet (opens in new tab) Spend a week in the romantic city of Prague with this deal that includes return flights from London Gatwick and accommodation in the city's Andel district - buzzing with cool shops, boutique stores and trendy restaurants.

(opens in new tab) 7 nights at Hyde Park Lane Lanzarote - from £351pp, £100 off with code BLKFRIDAY | easyJet (opens in new tab) Jet off from some springtime sun in 2023 with seven nights in a charming bungalow in Lanzarote, situated just minutes from the beach and with four resort pools - two for adults and two for the kids.

(opens in new tab) 7 nights at The Marmara Antalya Turkey - from £351pp, £100 with code BLKFRIDAY | easyJet (opens in new tab) Boasting a prime location on the seafront, the Marmara Antalya Hotel has rooms on offer that provide 360° views of the mountains and the Mediterranean along with a private beach - what more could you need!

(opens in new tab) 7 nights at Hotel Catalonia La Maquinista Barcelona - from £351pp, £100 off with code BLKFRIDAY | easyJet (opens in new tab) If you’re looking for a tranquil stay during your city sightseeing holiday to Barcelona and want to be able to access the main centre but sleep away from the hustle and bustle, this hotel could be ideal for you. The package includes a seven night stay and flights from London Gatwick.

(opens in new tab) 7 nights at Fragrance St Peter Hotel Rome - from £353pp, £100 off with code BLKFRIDAY | easyJet (opens in new tab) Last minute getaway, anyone? Spend seven nights in this hotel located just minutes from the Vatican Museums and St. Peter’s Basilica. The building is a former convent and has great historic value, plus a sky terrace and garden area.

lastminute.com

Lastminute.com is offering up to £300 off a range of holidays, from big holiday packages and winter sun escapes to smaller city breaks. Use code BLACK100UK to save £100 when you spend £1,000, BLACK200UK to save £200 when you spend £2,500, and code BLACK300UK to save £300 when you spend £4,000.

Alongside the discount codes, the site has many trips on offer for less than £200 per person.

(opens in new tab) 7 nights at Muthu Clube Praia Da Oura Albufeira - from £196pp | lastminute.com (opens in new tab) Admire views of the Algarve coast from the 4-star Muthu Clube Praia da Oura, situated just a short walk from the beach. You can also make use of relaxed dining and lively evening entertainment, as well as several swimming pools.

(opens in new tab) 7 nights at Grand Muthu Golf Plaza Hotel & Spa Tenerife - from £232pp | lastminute.com (opens in new tab) Grand Muthu Golf Plaza Hotel & Spa offers a spa, gym and outdoor swimming pools, surrounded by terraces and gardens. There's a children's play area and the piano bar offers drinks and shows several times a week.