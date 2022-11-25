Here are the best Black Friday flight deals this year

If you're on the hunt for Black Friday travel deals (opens in new tab) then you're in luck, because we've found some great savings on flights for this Black Friday.

Black Friday is here, and while many people are eagerly searching for air fryer deals (opens in new tab) along with other kitchen appliances, or perhaps hoping to save some money on their Christmas shopping with Black Friday perfume deals (opens in new tab), the jetsetters among us have just one thing on their mind, and that's Black Friday flight deals.

And there's plenty to choose from this year, with offers from budget airline easyJet as well as those with a higher price point like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. Whether you fancy a European city break to a romantic destination like Budapest or Prague, a couple of weeks soaking up the sun in Barbados or a trip over the pond to New York, we've picked something for everyone with these Black Friday flight deals.

Where to find Black Friday flight deals

The best Black Friday flight deals live right now

Why you can trust GoodTo Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

easyJet

(opens in new tab) Flights to Alicante - from £18.99 | easyJet (opens in new tab) Situated smack dab on the Costa Brava, with narrow streets, coloured houses and it’s toes firmly dipped in the water, this place wrote the book on sea and sun holidays. If you love the idea of retreating from it all to a resort but want the independence of a city, Alicante is the place for you.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Fuerteventura - from £19.99 | easyJet (opens in new tab) Jet off to the oldest Canary Island and enjoy over 150 km of beach. Or, if you can drag yourself away from the sea and water sports, head inland to explore the island's impressive volcanic landscape.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Milan - from £19.99 | easyJet (opens in new tab) Dive into the cultural heritage of a city ruled by the Caesars, Napoléon and the Austro-Hungarians. Listen to opera at La Scala, drink spritzes as you admire the futuristic skyline - and Lake Como is just a stone's-throw away.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Amsterdam - from £20.99 | easyJet (opens in new tab) Monasteries turned into music venues, avocado brunches to make you Insta famous, clubs, breweries, art masterpieces on every corner, you name it, Amsterdam has it. And now you can get a one-way ticket for just over £20.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Paris - from £21.99 | easyJet (opens in new tab) Stroll the Champs-Elysee, climb the Eiffel Tower at sunset and wand through Montmartre to the sounds of French Jazz - we don't need to tell you about all the things there are to do in Paris. And with a one-way flight for less that £25, now's the time to go.

British Airways

(opens in new tab) Flights to Dublin - from £37 | British Airways (opens in new tab) You don't have to travel far to have an awesome holiday, and Dublin is a perfect example of that. Enjoy a Guinness in Temple Bar, visit Dublin Castle and take a trip to the imposing St Patrick’s Cathedral on your trip of the Republic of Ireland's capital.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Barcelona - from £47 | British Airways (opens in new tab) The cosmopolitan capital of Spain's Catalonia makes a great holiday destination at any time of the year. Take in the historic architecture while wandering the colourful streets, enjoy indulging in tapas or take a trip to the beach.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Copenhagen - from £49 | British Airways (opens in new tab) Denmark's capital - also referred to as the 'World's Happiest City' - is a great destination for lovers of coffee and craft beer. And as well as excellent Danish cuisine, the city is home to stunning churches and museums, and even a hippie commune too.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Budapest - from £50 | British Airways (opens in new tab) A city of two halves, Budapest has something for everyone - whether you're there for the history (the House of Terror museum really is a must) or the legendary ruin bars.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Chicago - from £371 | British Airways (opens in new tab) Fancy going a bit further afield? British Airways' Black Friday sale currently covers flights to Chicago, so why not head to the Windy City to enjoy some urban adventure and world-class museums.

Virgin Atlantic

(opens in new tab) Flights to New York - from £327 | Virgin Atlantic (opens in new tab) Walk the High Line, take a helicopter trip around Manhattan, take in a show on Broadway, or party the night away on the Lower East Side. And do it all now at a discounted price thanks to Virgin Atlantic's Black Frdiay deals.

(opens in new tab) Flights to San Francisco - from £366 | Virgin Atlantic (opens in new tab) From the mist rolling in under the Golden Gate Bridge to the pretty Victorian architecture and the old-fashioned cable cars, San Francisco has the perfect mix of old meets new. Virgin Atlantic flights touch down in the city daily.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Barbados - from £491 | Virgin Atlantic (opens in new tab) Catch a flight to Barbados from London or Manchester and enjoy the island's famous white beaches and sparkling Caribbean waters. You can explore the island from Ragged Point Lighthouse and soak up some atmosphere wandering the streets of colourful Bridgetown.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Cape Town - from £795 | Virgin Atlantic (opens in new tab) Discover Cape Town, South Africa’s Mother City, with its colourful mix of shopping, nature, history and nightlife. You're spoilt for choice with beaches too, and swimming with the penguins at Boulders Beach is a must.

Cathay Pacific

(opens in new tab) Flights to Hong Kong - from £556 | Cathay Pacific (opens in new tab) From shopping to bar-hopping, Hong Kong’s urban pleasures are plentiful. But there's also abundant opportunities for hiking, cycling, surfing, camping, and dragon boat racing too.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Bangkok - from £595 | Cathay Pacific (opens in new tab) Known as the Venice of the East, Bangkok’s historic waterways - known as ‘khlongs’ - are still used today by commuters traveling along the Chao Praya River. There's world-class restaurants and glamorous shopping malls to explore too.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Manila - from £744 | Cathay Pacific (opens in new tab) With Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and American influences, Manila offers a captivating mix of Asian heritage and Western influence through its tastes, sight and sounds. Head to Manila for excellent shopping, dining and stunning natural scenery.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Sydney - from £960 | Cathay Pacific (opens in new tab) Picture-perfect beaches, an extraordinary harbour, the Opera House and that bridge. Australia's most cosmopolitan city is one postcard after another. Big on style and sunshine, Sydney has a little something for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Flights to Auckland - from £1,246 | Cathay Pacific (opens in new tab) New Zealand's largest city is a home-from-home for those with an adventurous spirit. Built on a grand total of 50 volcanoes, Auckland is an urban sprawl with activities galore. Whether you try your hand at hang-gliding and surfing or dip into the local art scene, you'll soon be having a wild time.

How to get the best Black Friday flight deals

The best way to stay up to date with the top Black Friday travel savings is to keep an eye on this page, as we'll be updating it as new deals appear. You can also visit travel companies' pages, if you want to browse the offers yourself.

Travel company Skyscanner (opens in new tab) is also a great way to find cheap flights, as they show all your flight options in one place, so you can compare prices. They also offer price alerts, so you'll get a notification whenever the price of a flight you're looking at changes.

Related features:

Video of the Week