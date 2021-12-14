We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Savour every mouthful of this delicious apple cinnamon crumble dessert – great for following a Sunday roast.

This mouth-watering apple crumble with cinnamon recipe is a posh pudding that tastes great and is simple to make. The combination of cinnamon and apple work wonders together. And these sweet apples are simmered in brandy and topped with a crunchy crumble for a truly tasty finish. This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 55 mins to prepare and cook. Serve with a generous dollop of custard, cream or ice cream.

Ingredients 4 Bramley apples, peeled, cored, quartered and sliced

90g (3oz) golden caster sugar

2 tbsp Calvados (apple brandy)

60g (2oz) stem ginger, drained and chopped

1 level tbsp thickening granules

For the base and topping:

175g (6oz) plain flour

75g (2½oz) butter, chilled

½ level tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp light muscovado sugar

60g (2oz) walnut halves or pieces

2 tbsp ginger syrup (from the jar of stem ginger)

4 walnut halves, to decorate, optional

You will also need:

4 x 10cm (4in) metal rings, on a buttered baking tray

Method Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Put the prepared apples, sugar and Calvados into a pan, cover and cook gently for 7 mins until the fruit is tender. Rest a sieve over a large jug, tip the apples into the sieve and leave them to drain and cool slightly.

To make the base and topping: Put the flour and small chunks of butter into a food processor and pulse to form crumbs. Add cinnamon, sugar and walnuts and whizz to form coarse crumbs.

Tip the mixture out into a bowl, then put half back into the food processor. Set aside the rest. Add the ginger syrup to the crumble in the food processor and whizz to combine.

Press a quarter of this mixture into each metal ring to cover the base. Add the ginger to the cooked apples and divide between each base.

Sprinkle the reserved crumble mixture over the top. Bake for 15 mins, then top each one with a walnut half, if you like, and bake for more mins until the crumbles are pale golden.

Heat the reserved apple syrup with the thickening granules until thickened, smooth and clear. Transfer each apple crumble to a plate, lift the ring off and spoon the apple syrup over or around the puddings.

Top tips for making apple cinnamon crumble:

You could substitute the plain flour for wholemeal flour for added flavour and fibre.

