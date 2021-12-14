We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cosy up with a bowl of this comforting toffee apple crumble – a must-make winter treat.

Our toffee apple crumble recipe is a delicious twist on a traditional apple crumble that teams oozing caramel with apple, that’s finished with an oaty crumbly top. The mouth-watering dessert serves 4 people and will take around 35 mins to prepare and cook. Perfect for serving on a Sunday after your regular roast dinner – serve with plenty of warm custard, a generous scoop of ice cream or drizzle of fresh cream.

Ingredients 1 large Bramley apple

2 small Cox’s apples

55g (2oz) wholemeal flour

55g (2oz) oats with wheatbran

55g (2oz) buttery spread

6tbsp Carnation Caramel

25g (1oz) walnuts, chopped

Evaporated milk, such as Carnation, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas Mark 6.

Peel the apples and chop into a chunky dice. Tip into a pan with 4tbsp water and simmer for a few minutes until starting to break down but still keeping a little shape.

Place 2tsp of the caramel into 4 ramekins and top each with the fruit. Dot a little more caramel over each pot.

Place the flour, oats and butter spread or margarine into a small bowl and mix together with a fork.

Add 1tbsp of caramel and mix roughly. Sprinkle through the walnuts.

Top each pot with the apple crumble mixture and bake in the oven for 15 minutes.

Top tips for making toffee apple crumble:

You could also serve this toffee apple crumble with evaporated milk - for an extra hit of sweetness. Delicious.

