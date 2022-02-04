We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re really looking to celebrate pancake day, this cheesy pancake bake is a dish you can try for your main course before you tuck into the sweet treats.

This pancake recipe is so simple to pull together – and is also something a little different! While many people think that sweet pancakes are the supreme, we reckon you’ll change your mind when you get a taste of these. We’ve made our pancakes from scratch before filling them with hot, cheesy sauce, slices of fried bacon, savoy cabbage and mozzarella. While we’ve stuck to mozzarella and cheddar for our cheese topping choice, you could really ramp things up with slices of blue cheese or even grating some pecorino over the top.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

4 rashers streaky bacon, chopped

¼ savoy cabbage, finely sliced

1tsp caraway seeds

1 ball mozzarella, sliced

100g Cheddar cheese, grated

Method Make your pancakes using the recipe above and then set aside to cool.

Preheat the grill. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat and then add the chopped bacon. Stir until nice and golden.

Add the cabbage and the caraway seeds, stir to combine, then turn down the heat and put a lid on the saucepan. Cook for 7 minutes until the cabbage is tender.

Stir in the mozzarella, season and remove from the heat.

Divide the mixture between four pancakes, placing it down the centre of the pancake. Fold in each side of the pancake and transfer to a baking dish.

Sprinkle liberally with the Cheddar cheese and then place under the grill for 5 minutes until the cheese is bubbling and golden.

Tips for making cheesy pancake bake:

The secret to great pancakes is to use a very shallow frying pan. Make sure it's nice and hot and always throw the first pancake away. Once made, put a sheet of greaseproof paper between each pancake and wrap in a clean tea towel to keep them moist.

