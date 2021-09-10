We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These cherry muffins are the easy bake and sweet eat you’ve been looking for.

Our easy 5-step cherry muffins recipe gives you 12 gorgeous bakes in 40 minutes. And the good news? They even count towards one of your 5-a-day, making them a healthy treat the whole family can enjoy. We love how the cherry juice just slightly seeps into the light and fluffy sponge. Whilst the almond essence adds a nice nutty undertone. Eat as they are when cooled or serve slightly warm from the oven with a dollop of whipped crème fraîche.

Ingredients 175g baking liquid or melted margarine

175g golden caster sugar

300g self-raising flour, sieved

3 medium eggs

5 tbsp milk

1 tsp almond essence

½ tsp baking powder

250g fresh cherries, stoned and quartered

Icing sugar (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Place 12 muffin cases into a muffin tray.

Add all the ingredients except the cherries into a bowl, and beat with a wooden spoon until the mixture is smooth.

Reserve some cherries for decoration and fold the remainder into the mixture.

Divide mixture evenly between the paper cases, and decorate the tops with remaining cherries.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, then leave to cool. Dust with icing sugar to serve.

Top tips for making cherry muffins:

If you can't get fresh cherries or they're a little expensive then try blueberries or raspberries instead.

