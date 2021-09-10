Trending:

makes: 12
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 25 min
    These cherry muffins are the easy bake and sweet eat you've been looking for.

    Our easy 5-step cherry muffins recipe gives you 12 gorgeous bakes in 40 minutes. And the good news? They even count towards one of your 5-a-day, making them a healthy treat the whole family can enjoy. We love how the cherry juice just slightly seeps into the light and fluffy sponge. Whilst the almond essence adds a nice nutty undertone. Eat as they are when cooled or serve slightly warm from the oven with a dollop of whipped crème fraîche.

    Ingredients

    • 175g baking liquid or melted margarine
    • 175g golden caster sugar
    • 300g self-raising flour, sieved
    • 3 medium eggs
    • 5 tbsp milk
    • 1 tsp almond essence
    • ½ tsp baking powder
    • 250g fresh cherries, stoned and quartered
    • Icing sugar (optional)

    Method

    • Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Place 12 muffin cases into a muffin tray.

    • Add all the ingredients except the cherries into a bowl, and beat with a wooden spoon until the mixture is smooth.

    • Reserve some cherries for decoration and fold the remainder into the mixture.

    • Divide mixture evenly between the paper cases, and decorate the tops with remaining cherries.

    • Bake for 20-25 minutes, then leave to cool. Dust with icing sugar to serve.

    Top tips for making cherry muffins:

    If you can't get fresh cherries or they're a little expensive then try blueberries or raspberries instead.

