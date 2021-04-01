We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Infuse this delicious chicken korma with ginger, cumin, cinnamon, and cloves.

It’s hard to believe that this mouth-watering chicken korma is just 240 calories per serving. Make the thick, creamy sauce with low-fat coconut milk, chopped tomatoes as well as plenty of aromatics. Serve this tender chicken dish with basmati rice and a garnish of freshly chopped coriander.

Ingredients 5cm (2in) piece root ginger, peeled

4 plump cloves garlic, peeled

1tbsp each ground coriander and cumin

1tbsp light olive oil

2 fresh bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

6 cardamom pods, bruised

Pinch of ground cloves

½tsp cumin seeds

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 skinless boneless chicken breasts, cubed

400g can chopped tomatoes with chilli in tomato juice

100ml (4fl oz) low-fat coconut milk

Freshly chopped coriander, to garnish

Basmati rice, to serve

Method Whizz the ginger, garlic, coriander and cumin with a little water in a blender to make a paste.

Put the olive oil, bay leaves and spices in a non-stick pan. Cook, stirring, for a few minutes. Add the onion and spicy paste and cook for 5 mins. Stir in the chicken and cook until sealed, add a little water if it gets too dry.

Add tomatoes, plus 150ml (¼ pt) water if the mixture seems too thick. Simmer until the chicken is cooked, about 15 mins. Add the coconut milk and cook for another 5 mins. Remove cinnamon and bay leaves, scatter with coriander and serve with rice.

Top tips for making chicken korma

This chicken korma recipe is also delicious with prawns instead of chicken, or you could opt for Quorn pieces for a vegetarian option. Add fresh chilies if you want to give this mild, creamy sauce a kick of spice.

At just 240 calories per serving, this chicken korma is ideal if you're on the 5:2 diet.

