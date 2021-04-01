Infuse this delicious chicken korma with ginger, cumin, cinnamon, and cloves.
It’s hard to believe that this mouth-watering chicken korma is just 240 calories per serving. Make the thick, creamy sauce with low-fat coconut milk, chopped tomatoes as well as plenty of aromatics. Serve this tender chicken dish with basmati rice and a garnish of freshly chopped coriander.
Ingredients
- 5cm (2in) piece root ginger, peeled
- 4 plump cloves garlic, peeled
- 1tbsp each ground coriander and cumin
- 1tbsp light olive oil
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 6 cardamom pods, bruised
- Pinch of ground cloves
- ½tsp cumin seeds
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 4 skinless boneless chicken breasts, cubed
- 400g can chopped tomatoes with chilli in tomato juice
- 100ml (4fl oz) low-fat coconut milk
- Freshly chopped coriander, to garnish
- Basmati rice, to serve
Method
Whizz the ginger, garlic, coriander and cumin with a little water in a blender to make a paste.
Put the olive oil, bay leaves and spices in a non-stick pan. Cook, stirring, for a few minutes. Add the onion and spicy paste and cook for 5 mins. Stir in the chicken and cook until sealed, add a little water if it gets too dry.
Add tomatoes, plus 150ml (¼ pt) water if the mixture seems too thick. Simmer until the chicken is cooked, about 15 mins. Add the coconut milk and cook for another 5 mins. Remove cinnamon and bay leaves, scatter with coriander and serve with rice.
Top tips for making chicken korma
This chicken korma recipe is also delicious with prawns instead of chicken, or you could opt for Quorn pieces for a vegetarian option. Add fresh chilies if you want to give this mild, creamy sauce a kick of spice.
At just 240 calories per serving, this chicken korma is ideal if you're on the 5:2 diet.
You might also like…
Hairy Bikers chicken curry
Slimming World’s chicken and potato curry
Caribbean chicken curry