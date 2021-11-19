We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sometimes there’s never enough crumble and this cinnamon apple and pear crumble cake proves it.

Perfect with a drizzle of custard, a dollop of ice cream or on its own for an afternoon treat or late-night pudding, this delicious twist on an apple crumble recipe is a must-make for crumble fans. It’s especially lovely around Christmas time as the flavour combination of cinnamon, apple and pear just smells and tastes exactly like the festive season. It’s warming, tasty and ideal for the winter seasons. Our recipe takes a little over an hour to make from start to finish and is perfect for sharing.

Ingredients For the cake:

½ x 385g can sliced apples, drained

½ x 410g can pear quarters, drained

180g caster sugar

180g butter

150g self raising flour

50g ground almonds

3 eggs

1-2 tbsp milk

For the crumble:

60g caster sugar

90g butter

120g self raising flour

2 tsp cinnamon

To serve:

1 x 425g can custard

Method Preheat the oven 180C/ 350F/Gas4.

Grease and line the base of a 23cm round, deep cake tin.

Cut the apples and pears into slices and toss with ½ the cinnamon and set aside.

Rub the butter into the flour with your fingertips until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Add the remaining cinnamon and sugar; mix well and set aside.

Beat the butter and sugar in a large bowl until pale.

Add the remaining ingredients and beat until combined.

Pour the mixture into the cake tin, place fruit slices on the top and sprinkle with the crumble mixture.

Bake for 50-55 minutes in the middle of the oven until firm and golden.

Cool in the tin before transferring to a wire rack.

Tips for making cinnamon apple and pear crumble:

Want an especially crumbly crumble? Swap out the caster sugar for a dark Demerara sugar. It will elevate your crumble topping and give it the perfect consistency.

