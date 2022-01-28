We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who doesn’t love pancakes? And this bacon pancakes recipe is a great way to level-up your brunch game with a delicious savoury treat.

Bacon and pancakes is the perfect combination. While we recommend making this recipe with American pancakes for the classic pancake stack-look, a traditional pancake recipe will work just as well. The ultimate way to enjoy the weekend, this recipe is so simple with just a few ingredients required. If you’re looking to add something a little extra, cook up some scrambled eggs to top off this tasty pancake dish.

Watch how to make Eggs and bacon pancakes

Ingredients For the pancake batter:

1 quantity of pancake batter

50ml milk

Method To make the pancake batter You’ll need to make up some scotch pancake batter to start, we’ve added another 50ml of milk to make it easy to pour. To make the bacon Fry off the bacon in the pan to the desired crispiness Or add the rashers to a baking tray and put them in the oven for between 10 to 20 minutes



Top tips for making bacon pancakes:

If you like your bacon extra crispy, opt for streaky bacon in the supermarket. The fat on the rashers will crisp up as it fries for an additional crunch. If you like your bacon softer, go for back bacon.

