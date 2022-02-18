We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These classic French oven pancakes are so easy to make at home and are a great brunch dish.

This recipe for French oven pancakes is a tried and tasty classic that dates back to 1924. In a twist to the traditional pancake recipe, these are baked in the oven, rather than cooked in a frying pan. Plus there’s the extra addition of the currants which give a lovely sweetness to the batter. Finish with a lemon wedge and a cheeky sprinkling of sugar.

Ingredients 1 medium egg

2 level tbsp caster sugar

4 level tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp currants

150ml (¼ pint) milk

45g (1½oz) butter

Tray of 4 Yorkshire pudding tins, buttered

Method For the pancake batter, whisk the egg and sugar in a large bowl. Stir in the flour and add currants. Put the milk and butter in a pan and heat until butter melts. Gradually stir in the dry ingredients, mix well and leave to stand for 30 minutes.

Set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200°C. Stir the batter and divide half of it between the tins. Bake them for 15-20 mins until risen and browned (they will drop when you take them out of the oven). Serve at once with lemon butter (2 tbsp softened butter, 1 tbsp sugar and grated rind of 1 large lemon mixed together), if liked, and lemon wedges. While eating those pancakes, use the rest of the batter to make the other pancakes.

Top tips for making French oven pancakes:

Make these in a small sandwich tin if you don't have Yorkshire pudding tins.

