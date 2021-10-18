We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just six ingredients to make these delicious granola muffins.

These sweet granola muffins make the perfect breakfast muffins packed with ripe banana, honey, and multigrain granola. This recipe makes 12 muffins baked in just 20 minutes.

Ingredients 150ml sunflower oil

2 medium eggs

150g honey

2-3 ripe bananas

150g multigrain granola (we used Rude Health The Granola)

200g self-raising flour, sifted

You'll also need:

12-hole muffin tray

12 muffin cases

Method Preheat the oven to 150˚C/300˚F/Gas Mark 2 and line a 12-hole muffin tray with 12 paper cases.

Mash the bananas then mix them with the wet ingredients.

Add most of the granola to the mixture, saving some for decorating, and stir in.

Finally add in the flour and fold in until just mixed. Do not overwork the mixture at this stage.

Fill the muffin cases with the muffin mixture to 2/3 full and sprinkle the remaining granola on the top.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 mins until golden brown.

Top tips for making granola muffins

We’ve used shop bought granola for these muffins but you could easily make your own using our granola recipe and add to these muffins.

