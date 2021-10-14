We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy Halloween cake pops are a classic bake and we’ve reinvented them to create a sweet treat on a stick.

Great party food for both children and adults, these easy Halloween cake pops are decorated for the occasion with spiders and webs but you can change up the spooky design to whatever suits you. To make the design, we’ve dipped the cake balls into melted milk chocolate and used fine piping icing to create the intricate webs and spiders. Using the same technique and some white chocolate dyed with green food colouring, for instance, you could create a one-eyed monster to add to the table. There’s so much you can do with this recipe!

Ingredients 415g chocolate fudge brownie mix (we used Betty Crocker Chocolate Brownie Mix)

200g bar milk chocolate, broken into squares and melted

1 tablespoon olive oil

White chocolate fudge writing icing (we used Queen’s, £3.29 for 50g, from Ocado)

Black writing icing

You will also need:

7 x 11in (18 x 28cm) greased and lined tin

13 wooden lolly sticks

Polystyrene or covered, dry floral foam block

Method Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Make up the cake and bake according to packet instructions. Cool completely. Chill for a couple of hours.

Divide the chocolate brownies into 13 and shape into small balls with your hands and put on to a baking tray.

Dip a lolly stick into the melted chocolate, then place into the cake ball. Freeze for 15 mins to firm up.

Pour the melted chocolate into a small cup and dip each cake pop into the melted chocolate to entirely cover the ball. Press the lolly sticks into polystyrene or covered floral foam block. Leave to set.

Pipe on concentric circles of the white fudge icing, then drag through the lines to create a spider-web effect. Use the black writing icing to pipe on a little spider on top of each one.

Tips for making easy Halloween cake pops:

Pop your cake mixture into the freezer for an hour before going in the oven to toughen the mixture up a bit and make sure it retains its shape.

