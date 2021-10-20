Trending:

No bake Halloween cookies recipe

Click to rate
(0 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
  • Healthy
makes: 10
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 200 kCal 10%
Fat 10g 14%
  -  Saturates 5.5g 28%
Carbohydrates 21g 10%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • These easy no bake Halloween cookies are made with oats, dates, and peanut butter.

    As well as being delicious, these Halloween cookies are a healthier Halloween party food option as they are made up mainly of oats, dates, and coconut. These ingredients are packed full of unrefined carbohydrates, fiber, and plenty of protein too from the peanut butter.  We’ve turned the mixture into spooky spiders for Halloween but you could shape however you fancy. Try witch’s hats or pumpkins instead.

    Ingredients

    • 50g peanut butter
    • 100g milk chocolate, melted
    • 200g oats
    • 50g dates
    • 50g desiccated coconut
    • 75g pack Mikado milk chocolate biscuits, broken up, for the legs
    • silver balls, for the eyes

    Method

    • Blitz the peanut butter, melted chocolate, oats and dates in a food processor until combined. Shape into 3cm ovals and roll in the dessicated coconut.

    • Insert four pretzel sticks into each side of the rolled biscuit body. Roll the remaining oats mixture into small balls and press a silver ball into each one, attach to the front of each creature for eyes.

    • Use a spoon to make a small indent to look like a mouth in each spider.

    Top tips for making no bake Halloween cookies:

    If you can’t find Mikado biscuits for the legs, you could use pretzel sticks instead.

    You might also like...

    Halloween food ideas

    Halloween biscuits

    Halloween cupcakes

    Click to rate
    (0 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes