These easy no bake Halloween cookies are made with oats, dates, and peanut butter.



As well as being delicious, these Halloween cookies are a healthier Halloween party food option as they are made up mainly of oats, dates, and coconut. These ingredients are packed full of unrefined carbohydrates, fiber, and plenty of protein too from the peanut butter. We’ve turned the mixture into spooky spiders for Halloween but you could shape however you fancy. Try witch’s hats or pumpkins instead.

Ingredients 50g peanut butter

100g milk chocolate, melted

200g oats

50g dates

50g desiccated coconut

75g pack Mikado milk chocolate biscuits, broken up, for the legs

silver balls, for the eyes

Method Blitz the peanut butter, melted chocolate, oats and dates in a food processor until combined. Shape into 3cm ovals and roll in the dessicated coconut.

Insert four pretzel sticks into each side of the rolled biscuit body. Roll the remaining oats mixture into small balls and press a silver ball into each one, attach to the front of each creature for eyes.

Use a spoon to make a small indent to look like a mouth in each spider.

Top tips for making no bake Halloween cookies:

If you can’t find Mikado biscuits for the legs, you could use pretzel sticks instead.

