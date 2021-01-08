We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These mouthwatering ham and cheese pancake rolls make a delicious brunch or lunch.

Ham and cheese pancake rolls are the perfect savoury take on the classic pancakes. It takes just 15 minutes to cook these pancakes and making the filling is super speedy too. This recipe makes 12 medium-sized pancakes.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

2tbsp sunflower oil

115g plain flour

Pinch of salt

1 large egg, beaten

25g butter, melted

200ml whole milk

175g mild Cheddar cheese, finely grated

12 thin slices lean ham

Method Pre-heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Lightly grease a shallow ovenproof dish with a little oil. Sift the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the centre and add the egg and melted butter. Gradually whisk in the milk to form a smooth batter. Set aside for 30 mins.

Stir the batter. Lightly brush a small frying pan with a little of the remaining oil and heat until hot. Spoon in 3tbsp batter, tilting the pan back and forth to coat the bottom. Cook over a moderate heat for 1-2 mins until lightly golden then flip over and cook for a further 1 min.

Turn on to a wire rack lined with baking parchment and continue the process to make 12 pancakes in total, stacking each in between sheets of parchment.

Sprinkle each pancake with a little cheese all over, and lay a slice of ham on top. Roll up tightly and place side by side in the dish. Bake for about 15 mins until hot and melting. Serve immediately.

Top tips for making ham and cheese pancake rolls

You can make up a batch of the pancakes the night before, and then reheat and fill them just before serving the following morning. You could experiment with the filling for these pancake rolls and try adding things like mustard if preferred.

Cut the pancakes in half and wrap them individually in greaseproof paper for a great snack on the move.

