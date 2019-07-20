We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These hamburger cupcakes by goodtoknow user Jessica Dady are a delicious treat to make. Ideal for children’s birthday parties and the perfect way to impress your friends – they’re an extra naughty treat as they’re sandwiched with a chocolate cookie!

Ingredients For the honey cupcakes

:

100g butter

100g caster sugar

2 med eggs

100g self-raising flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp honey

For the double chocolate chip cookies

100g butter

100g caster sugar

1 med egg

200g plain flour

20g cocoa powder

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 pack of chocolate drops

For the assembling of your burgers

Sesame seeds

1-2tsp red food colouring (for the ketchup)

1-2 tsp yellow food colouring (for the mustard)

1 tsp lemon extract (for yellow)

1-2tsp green food colouring (for the lettuce)

4-6tsp desiccated coconut

4-6tsp icing sugar (per colour)

Method For the honey cupcakes Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Place 12 paper cases into a bun tray/double-layered paper cases onto a baking tray. Using an electric hand whisk, mix together the caster sugar, eggs and butter. Next sift in the self-raising flour and baking powder. Add the vanilla extract and 1 tsp of honey and whisk once more. Spoon the mixture into the individual cases filling quarter/half way. Bake in the oven for 10-13 mins until golden and springy to touch and leave to cool. For the double chocolate chip cookies To make this cupcake recipe, preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. In a large mixing bowl mix together the butter, caster sugar and egg with a wooden spoon or clean hands. Next sift in the plain flour, baking powder and cocoa powder and combine. Add in the chocolate drops and mix into a dough. Divide into small pieces and roll into small balls no bigger than the size of a ping pong ball. Place onto a baking tray covered in greaseproof paper and press firmly down. Bake for approximately 10 mins and leave to cool. For the assembling of your burgers In 2 separate bowls mix 4-6tsp of icing sugar with red ‘ketchup’ food colouring and 4-6tsp of icing sugar with yellow ‘mustard’ food colouring. Add 1 tsp of lemon extract to the yellow mix. (Add a few drops of water to the mixtures if its too thick) In another bowl mix 4-6tsp desiccated coconut and 1-2tsp green food colouring and mix until the coconut is green. To assemble your ‘burgers’ cut your cupcake sponge into two pieces – top and bottom. Place a cookie on top of the bottom bun. Spoon your ‘ketchup’ onto the burger first around the edges. Next sprinkle on the coconut ‘lettuce’. Spoon on your ‘mustard’ and top your burger with the sponge topper. Dampen the top with water and sprinkle on the sesame seeds. Your burger is complete!



Top tip for making Hamburger cupcakes Jessica says: 'They may look complicated to make but these cupcakes are one of a kind and worth a try! Trust me, you'll devour the end result!'

