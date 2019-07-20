We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
These hamburger cupcakes by goodtoknow user Jessica Dady are a delicious treat to make. Ideal for children’s birthday parties and the perfect way to impress your friends – they’re an extra naughty treat as they’re sandwiched with a chocolate cookie!
Ingredients
- For the honey cupcakes
- :
- 100g butter
- 100g caster sugar
- 2 med eggs
- 100g self-raising flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp honey
- For the double chocolate chip cookies
- 100g butter
- 100g caster sugar
- 1 med egg
- 200g plain flour
- 20g cocoa powder
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1 pack of chocolate drops
- For the assembling of your burgers
- Sesame seeds
- 1-2tsp red food colouring (for the ketchup)
- 1-2 tsp yellow food colouring (for the mustard)
- 1 tsp lemon extract (for yellow)
- 1-2tsp green food colouring (for the lettuce)
- 4-6tsp desiccated coconut
- 4-6tsp icing sugar (per colour)
Method
For the honey cupcakes
- Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
- Place 12 paper cases into a bun tray/double-layered paper cases onto a baking tray.
- Using an electric hand whisk, mix together the caster sugar, eggs and butter. Next sift in the self-raising flour and baking powder. Add the vanilla extract and 1 tsp of honey and whisk once more.
- Spoon the mixture into the individual cases filling quarter/half way.
- Bake in the oven for 10-13 mins until golden and springy to touch and leave to cool.
For the double chocolate chip cookies
- To make this cupcake recipe, preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
- In a large mixing bowl mix together the butter, caster sugar and egg with a wooden spoon or clean hands. Next sift in the plain flour, baking powder and cocoa powder and combine. Add in the chocolate drops and mix into a dough.
- Divide into small pieces and roll into small balls no bigger than the size of a ping pong ball.
- Place onto a baking tray covered in greaseproof paper and press firmly down.
- Bake for approximately 10 mins and leave to cool.
For the assembling of your burgers
- In 2 separate bowls mix 4-6tsp of icing sugar with red ‘ketchup’ food colouring and 4-6tsp of icing sugar with yellow ‘mustard’ food colouring. Add 1 tsp of lemon extract to the yellow mix. (Add a few drops of water to the mixtures if its too thick)
- In another bowl mix 4-6tsp desiccated coconut and 1-2tsp green food colouring and mix until the coconut is green.
- To assemble your ‘burgers’ cut your cupcake sponge into two pieces – top and bottom.
- Place a cookie on top of the bottom bun.
- Spoon your ‘ketchup’ onto the burger first around the edges.
- Next sprinkle on the coconut ‘lettuce’.
- Spoon on your ‘mustard’ and top your burger with the sponge topper.
- Dampen the top with water and sprinkle on the sesame seeds. Your burger is complete!
Top tip for making Hamburger cupcakes
Jessica says: 'They may look complicated to make but these cupcakes are one of a kind and worth a try! Trust me, you'll devour the end result!'