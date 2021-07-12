We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our low fat brownies recipe is low in calories but high in flavour.

Chocolate lovers rejoice – these low fat brownies are the perfect go-to treat when craving a little light chocolate indulgence. Our recipe uses dark chocolate – which has less sugar and more cocoa than milk or white chocolate – resulting in only 3g of fat per square. Easy to make and quick to do, these gorgeously gooey brownies are ready in 40 minutes with just three simple steps to follow. Dust with icing sugar to finish and enjoy with your feet up and a cuppa in hand.

Ingredients 100g bar dark chocolate, 70% cocoa solids, in squares

2 medium eggs

75g each golden caster sugar and light muscovado sugar

½tsp coffee, dissolved in 1 tbsp hot water

1tsp vanilla extract

90g 0% fat Greek yogurt

90g plain flour

¼tsp baking powder

15g cocoa powder

Icing sugar, for dusting

17cm square tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Melt chocolate over a pan of hot water. Cool for 5 mins.

Whisk the eggs with the sugar until light. Stir in the chocolate, then the coffee, vanilla and yogurt. Gently fold in the sifted flour, baking powder and cocoa powder.

Smooth the mixture into the tin. Bake for 25-30 mins. Leave to cool. Cut into 16 squares. Dust with icing sugar.

Tips for making low-fat brownies:

We recommended you use a 17cm square tin for this recipe, but not to worry if you don’t have the exact one. Just remember that the bigger the tray, the thinner the brownies will be and the quicker they will cook.

