Our low fat brownies recipe is low in calories but high in flavour.
Chocolate lovers rejoice – these low fat brownies are the perfect go-to treat when craving a little light chocolate indulgence. Our recipe uses dark chocolate – which has less sugar and more cocoa than milk or white chocolate – resulting in only 3g of fat per square. Easy to make and quick to do, these gorgeously gooey brownies are ready in 40 minutes with just three simple steps to follow. Dust with icing sugar to finish and enjoy with your feet up and a cuppa in hand.
Ingredients
- 100g bar dark chocolate, 70% cocoa solids, in squares
- 2 medium eggs
- 75g each golden caster sugar and light muscovado sugar
- ½tsp coffee, dissolved in 1 tbsp hot water
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 90g 0% fat Greek yogurt
- 90g plain flour
- ¼tsp baking powder
- 15g cocoa powder
- Icing sugar, for dusting
- 17cm square tin, lined with baking parchment
Method
Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Melt chocolate over a pan of hot water. Cool for 5 mins.
Whisk the eggs with the sugar until light. Stir in the chocolate, then the coffee, vanilla and yogurt. Gently fold in the sifted flour, baking powder and cocoa powder.
Smooth the mixture into the tin. Bake for 25-30 mins. Leave to cool. Cut into 16 squares. Dust with icing sugar.
Tips for making low-fat brownies:
We recommended you use a 17cm square tin for this recipe, but not to worry if you don’t have the exact one. Just remember that the bigger the tray, the thinner the brownies will be and the quicker they will cook.
