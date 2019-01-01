We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cut down on the calories this Pancake Day with this recipe for lower-fat pancakes. Made with oats, natural yogurt and topped with a berry sauce, these pancakes are also perfect as a healthy breakfast.

It’s much easier than you may think to make pancakes that little bit healthier – especially when it comes to Pancake Day and all the temptation. This recipe shows you how to make lower-fat pancakes in just a few simple steps. It uses fat-free plain yogurt, sweetener instead of normal sugar and serves pancakes with a homemade, healthy berry compote. Only 128 calories per pancake!

Ingredients For the berry sauce:

250g mixed berries, thaw if frozen

1tsp corn flour

4tbsp granular natural sweetener

For the pancakes:

100g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

½tsp ground cinnamon

40g porridge oats

4tbsp granular natural sweetener

120ml fat-free plain yogurt

5tbsp skimmed milk

2 medium eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

2tsp sunflower oil

Method Put the berries into a pan with 2 tbsp water, slowly bring to simmer. Blend the corn flour with a tablespoon of water, add to the berries with the sweetener and stir over a medium heat until the juices thicken. Remove from the heat.

To make the pancakes, put the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, oats and sweetener into a bowl.

Whisk the yogurt, milk, eggs and vanilla extract together then add to the dry ingredients and beat together to make a smooth batter.

To cook the pancakes, heat a large non-stick frying pan on medium high, brush the base of the pan with oil. Drop 3 tablespoons of the batter into the pan, leaving a little space between each one. Cook for about 2 minutes, bubbles will come to the surface. When the underside is golden, flip the pancakes over and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Remove from the pan, brush the pan with oil and continue to cook the pancakes. Serve topped with the berry sauce.

Top tip for making Lower-fat pancakes Learn how to make perfect pancakes with our how to make pancakes video

