Trending:

Lower-fat pancakes recipe

Click to rate
(28 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow
serves: 8
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 15 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 128 kCal 6%
Fat 3.6g 5%
  -  Saturates 0.7g 4%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Cut down on the calories this Pancake Day with this recipe for lower-fat pancakes. Made with oats, natural yogurt and topped with a berry sauce, these pancakes are also perfect as a healthy breakfast.

    It’s much easier than you may think to make pancakes that little bit healthier – especially when it comes to Pancake Day and all the temptation. This recipe shows you how to make lower-fat pancakes in just a few simple steps. It uses fat-free plain yogurt, sweetener instead of normal sugar and serves pancakes with a homemade, healthy berry compote. Only 128 calories per pancake!

    Ingredients

    • For the berry sauce:
    • 250g mixed berries, thaw if frozen
    • 1tsp corn flour
    • 4tbsp granular natural sweetener
    • For the pancakes:
    • 100g plain flour
    • 1tsp baking powder
    • ½tsp ground cinnamon
    • 40g porridge oats
    • 4tbsp granular natural sweetener
    • 120ml fat-free plain yogurt
    • 5tbsp skimmed milk
    • 2 medium eggs
    • 1tsp vanilla extract
    • 2tsp sunflower oil

    Method

    • Put the berries into a pan with 2 tbsp water, slowly bring to simmer. Blend the corn flour with a tablespoon of water, add to the berries with the sweetener and stir over a medium heat until the juices thicken. Remove from the heat.

    • To make the pancakes, put the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, oats and sweetener into a bowl.

    • Whisk the yogurt, milk, eggs and vanilla extract together then add to the dry ingredients and beat together to make a smooth batter.

    • To cook the pancakes, heat a large non-stick frying pan on medium high, brush the base of the pan with oil. Drop 3 tablespoons of the batter into the pan, leaving a little space between each one. Cook for about 2 minutes, bubbles will come to the surface. When the underside is golden, flip the pancakes over and cook for a further 2 minutes.

    • Remove from the pan, brush the pan with oil and continue to cook the pancakes. Serve topped with the berry sauce.

    Top tip for making Lower-fat pancakes

    Learn how to make perfect pancakes with our how to make pancakes video

    Click to rate
    (28 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More