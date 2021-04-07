We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This meat-free Moroccan root tagine with couscous is a simple dish that is bursting with flavour thanks to the cumin and coriander.

Packed with vegetables including leeks, courgette, and carrots, this delicious tagine counts towards one of your five-a-day. Scattered with chickpeas and served with wholewheat couscous, this tagine is extra filling. Leave plenty of time to cook this dish, as the longer, it cooks, the more flavour it will have.

Ingredients 1tsp cumin seeds, crushed

1tsp coriander seeds, crushed

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 leeks, sliced

2 courgettes, sliced

2 carrots, peeled, chopped

½ x 400g can chickpeas, drained

1 level tsp turmeric

Salt and ground black pepper

50g wholewheat couscous

Coriander, for garnish

Method Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Heat a solid-based pan and add the cumin and coriander seeds and cook for about 20-30 secs, stirring, until you can smell the seeds. Pour in the canned tomatoes and 300ml water and bring to the boil. Add the leeks, courgettes, carrots and chickpeas to the pan. Stir in the turmeric and seasoning.

Transfer the mixture to a tagine (or 2 individual tagines) or a covered casserole dish, and cook in the oven for about 1 hour, or until the vegetables are soft.

Tip the couscous into a bowl and pour over 75ml boiling water and stir well. Leave the couscous for about 5 mins, until it’s softened, stirring it occasionally. Garnish the tagine with coriander and serve with the couscous.

Top tips for making Moroccan root tagine with couscous

If you want to add in any meat, brown first before cooking. You could also use up leftover beef or leftover pork in this dish too. Just add it last if it’s ready-cooked, but make sure it's piping hot before serving.

