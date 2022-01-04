We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These orange crumble bars are just the perfect mix of textures.

Once you’ve perfected your crumble topping recipe, the sky really is the limit and you can make all kinds of delicious desserts and snacks. With a fresh and zesty flavour, these orange crumble bars have a slightly gooey orange curd and a crunchy crumble top. They make for the idea, refreshing afternoon snack or if you want something a bit unique for breakfast, pair these bars with a dollop of natural greek yogurt. As the recipe is so simple, these bars take just minutes to pull together and only need 30 minutes in the oven.

Ingredients For the base and crumble:

160g plain flour

80g granulated sugar

100g softened butter

For the filling:

110g granulated sugar

1tbsp plain flour

½tsp baking powder

1 egg

Zest of 1 orange

Juice of ½ orange

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.

Grease a 20cm square tin.

First make the base by placing all the ingredients in a bowl and mixing with an electric mixer until it becomes the consistency of thick crumbs.

Take one half of the mixture and press it into the base of the tin. Put the rest to one side.

Next make the filling by putting all the ingredients into a clean bowl and beating until fully incorporated.

Pour the filling over the base and sprinkle over the remaining crumble.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the top is slightly spongy to the touch.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature before cutting into square.

Top tips for making orange crumble bars:

Be sure not to overcook your crumble bars otherwise they'll go dry. If you find that they're looking a little bit brown on top while still not done cooking in the oven, cover the top with a sheet of foil and leave on the same temperature.

