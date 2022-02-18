We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make these mouth-watering peanut butter pancakes in just 20 minutes.

We know that peanut butter works really well on top of your classic pancakes. But we thought how about adding the delicious toast topper into the actual pancakes themselves? Totally delicious and oozing nutty flavour – we found that using chunky peanut butter resulted in the best consistency with a hint of crunchy nuts. Blend the peanut butter with a little oil and caster sugar to balance out the flavour. And serve with an extra naughty helping of peanut butter topped with Nutella and peanut M&Ms.

Ingredients Basic batter

Chunky peanut butter

Olive oil

Caster sugar

Method Make up a batch of our basic pancake and leave to one side.

Combine 2 tablespoons of peanut butter with a drizzle of oil and 1tsp of caster sugar. Blend to a smooth paste and add to the batter. You may need to add a little extra flour to the mixture if it’s looking too runny. Too thick, add some more milk.

Make up the pancakes according to the recipe and serve with toppings of your choice.

Top tips for making peanut butter pancakes:

For those that are fans of the peanut-butter and jelly combo, serve with a dollop of jam on top of your stack.

