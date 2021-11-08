We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Serve this rich and warming pear crumble after a Sunday roast with friends.

Treat yourself to a hearty portion of this pear crumble – the epitome of winter comfort food. We’ve taken our go-to apple crumble recipe and given it an extra punch of flavour, by adding juicy pears and ripe raspberries in for a melt-in-your-mouth experience. Quick to prep – it’ll take you just 15 mins to rustle up the fruit and crumble mixtures. Then it’s over to the oven for an hour where the dish really marries together. Serve warm or cold with custard or cream.

Ingredients 4 ripe pears

2 medium cooking apples

150g (5oz) frozen raspberries

For the crumble:

200g (7oz) plain flour

100g (3½oz) ground almonds

150g (5oz) butter

125g (4oz) demerara sugar

Handful of flaked almonds

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 5 or 190°C.

To make the crumble: Mix the flour and ground almonds in a bowl. Rub in the butter, then mix in all but 3 tbsp of the demerara sugar. Set aside.

Peel, quarter and core the pears and apples. Thickly slice the apple and put all the fruit in a large ovenproof dish (preferably shallow) with the 3 tbsp of demerara sugar and 5 tablespoons water.

Spoon the crumble mixture over the top and sprinkle with the flaked almonds. Bake on a baking sheet for 50-60 mins until the juices start to bubble up through the crumble. Serve warm or cold with custard or cream, if you like.

Top tips for making pear crumble:

Half a teaspoon of cinnamon sprinkled over the fruit will add a lovely extra layer of sweetness.

