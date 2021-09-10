We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Craving a taste of the tropical? These pineapple muffins are like little bites of sunshine.

Get the party going with a plate of these juicy and delicious pineapple muffins. Our recipe combines pineapple chunks, honey and cinnamon together for a sweet syrupy taste, that’s elevated with a good crunchy texture courtesy of some simple shredded wheat. What’s more you can enjoy these as a guilt-free afternoon snack – with these pineapple muffins coming in at less than 200 calories each. Win-win.

Ingredients 227g can pineapple chunks, drained, reserve juice

4 x Shredded Wheat

150ml (¼ pt) pineapple juice, from carton

75g vegetable fat such as Trex

165ml clear honey

2 eggs

200g plain flour

2tsp bicarbonate of soda

1tsp ground cinnamon

½tsp salt

110g freshly grated carrot

Method Heat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas 4

Combine the reserved pineapple juice, shredded wheat and pineapple juice from the carton and leave to soften.

Whisk together the Trex and honey until the mixture is very light, then beat in the eggs.

Sieve the flour, bicarbonate soda, cinnamon and salt and stir into the egg mixture along with the pineapple, Shredded Wheat and grated carrot.

Spoon into muffin cases and bake for about 25 minutes until cooked.

Top tips for making pineapple muffins:

The secret to getting a lovely light muffin is to not over-mix the batter. Stirring too much ruins the air bubbles, making your batter dense. So aim for a couple of gentle stirs that carefully combines the ingredients together.

