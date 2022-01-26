We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve seen rainbow cakes and rainbow bagels, so now it’s time for rainbow pancakes.

These rainbow pancakes are so easy to make, all you need is a little patience to do each of the separate colours. Unlike our classic pancake recipe which makes a thin French-style crêpe, these make thick, American pancakes. They are much better for stacking, and you can fit between two and four of one colour in a large frying pan simultaneously. Much quicker than cooking one at a time. To keep the stack together, we’ve sandwiched our pancakes with chocolate spread, but if you prefer you can use peanut butter, marshmallow fluff or even just melted chocolate. If your kids love pancakes (and rainbows), these make a really brilliant birthday breakfast treat, with a candle stuck in the top.

Watch how to make Rainbow pancakes

Ingredients 3x portions of pancake batter

Food colouring: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple

60g butter

Nutella, peanut butter, melted chocolate or marshmallow fluff, to sandwich together (optional)

Method Make up a large batch of pancake batter (we made 3 batches of our American pancake batter). Split into 6 portions.

Colour each portion of batter with a little food colouring. Add small drops to the batter until you have the desired colour.

Melt a little butter in a frying pan. Cook in ascending order, for 2-3 mins on each side – so purple first, then blue, so you can arrange the rainbow straight from the pan.

Sandwich the pancakes together with either melted marshmallow, Nutella or melted chocolate.

Top tips for making rainbow pancakes

Instead of dusting with icing sugar, you could spritz the pancakes lightly with spray on coconut oil, then pour rainbow hundreds and thousands over the top instead.

Once you mastered cooking the different batters, you can try making some batter art with your rainbow batters. Decant the batter into squeezy batter bottles, topped with a dispenser. Add a tiny dollop of batter to the pan. Surround it with a thin ring of another colour, so the batters meet. Add a third ring in another colour to the outside. You will need to work quickly so that the batters are all cooked at the same time. Flip very carefully so as to disturb the colours as little as possible, and serve with the side you cooked first upwards (it tends to be the neater one).

You may also like...

Banana pancakes

American pancakes

Blueberry pancakes

Click to rate ( 43 ratings) Sending your rating