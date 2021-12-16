We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This mouthwatering raspberry crumble is so simple to make with just 10 minutes prep time.

Just like our strawberry crumble, this raspberry crumble is made with fresh berries and oats. For an indulgent dessert serve this crumble with warm custard or thick clotted cream. The demerara sugar, macadamia nuts, oats, and wholemeal flour make the crumble topping on this raspberry crumble extra rich and crisp.

Ingredients 700g (1lb 9oz) raspberries

140g (5oz) unrefined demerara sugar

115g (4oz) plain wholemeal flour

85g (3oz) butter

1tsp freshly ground black pepper

100g (3 1/2oz) macadamia nuts

50g (1 3/4oz) rolled porridge oats

To serve:

Clotted cream or custard

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Place the raspberries in a 20cm (8 in) x 25cm (10 in) ovenproof dish and sprinkle over 30g (1oz) of the demerara sugar.

In a food processor whiz together the flour, remaining sugar and butter until combined.

Add the pepper, nuts and oats and pulse until the nuts are roughly chopped.

Tip the crumble mix over the raspberries, spread out evenly, and press down. Use a fork to loosen the top a little and bake in the oven for 35 mins until golden. Serve with clotted cream or custard.

Top tips for making raspberry crumble

Why not swap half the raspberries for strawberries, blackberries or blueberries instead for a fruity twist.

