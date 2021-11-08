We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This sweet and gooey strawberry crumble is sure to be devoured in one sitting.

It’s the crunchy and buttery crumble topping paired with the syrupy strawberries that really makes this dessert the ultimate after dinner treat. Plus we’ve added a few drops of Balsamic vinegar to the fruity mix to really make that strawberry flavour sing. Ready to serve in just under an hour, it needs 30 minutes to cook till golden in the oven. Then allow to sit and cool for five, before dishing up and adding a dollop of thick cream or vanilla custard.

Ingredients 400g strawberries, hulled

25g caster sugar

2tbsp balsamic vinegar

150g plain flour

75g hard margarine

75g granulated sugar

25g oatmeal

Method Turn on the oven to 200°C (400°F, gas mark 6).

Cut up any strawberries that are too big and place into a shallow ovenproof dish. Sprinkle over the caster sugar and Balsamic vinegar.

Place the flour into a large bowl and cut up the margarine into it. Rub together with clean, cool hands until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Mix in the sugar and oatmeal to form a crumble topping. Evenly spread the crumble over the strawberries.

Place on a baking sheet in the oven and cook until crumble is lightly brown and the fruit is beginning to bubble round the sides (30-35 mins).

Serve hot with cream or ice cream or cold with creme fraiche.

Top tips for making strawberry crumble:

We've used fresh strawberries here, but frozen strawberries (when thawed) make a suitable alternative.

