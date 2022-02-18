We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These red velvet pancakes really are a special treat come Pancake Day. Plus they’re so easy to make too.

Red velvet cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, we’ve got them all covered but how about red velvet pancakes? We took our traditional pancake recipe and the basic elements of the red velvet cake mixture and the result was this tasty batter treat. The rich red coloured pancakes not only look great (and rather romantic) but they also contain a delicious hint of chocolate too. Serve with a little whipped cream and strawberries to turn your pancakes into a elegant dessert.

Ingredients Basic batter

Cocoa powder

Red food colouring

Method Measure out the basic pancake ingredients but replace 20g of the flour with cocoa powder. Mix with the rest of the ingredients.

Add a few drops of red food colouring at time until you get the desired colour. You may need to add a little more flour if the mixture is looking a bit runny.

Make up the pancakes according to the recipe.

Top tips for making red velvet pancakes:

When you flip your pancake, avoid pressing down on it. If you do, your pancake will lose the air that helps make it nice and fluffy.

