We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You’ll love this custard crumble if you like tea as this dessert a tea-infused chocolate custard dessert.

Whether it’s to finish off a luscious roast dinner on a Sunday or just a little something special to get you through the week, this unique crumble is sure to do the trick. It takes just half an hour to make from start to finish and contains many ingredients that you’re likely to have already have in your store cupboard. It’s especially one for you if you’re a fan who makes their own crumble topping, our recipe includes everything you need to create a custard-infused, crunchy crumble top to your pudding.

Ingredients For the chocolate custard:

260ml whole milk

260ml whipping cream

80g caster sugar

9 tea bags

8 egg yolks

For the custard crumble:

300g custard powder

50g flour

220g butter

200g caster sugar

Method For the chocolate custard: Preheat oven to 90°C.

Bring the milk, cream, half of the sugar and tea bags to the boil. Infuse for a min then strain through a fine sieve.

Whisk the yolks and second half of sugar together. Pour a little of the cream first onto the eggs, mix well and then add the rest of it.

Pour the mix into teacups and bake for 30-40 mins or until a slight wobble is left in the centre. Allow to cool slightly then serve with the crumble on top.

For the custard crumble: Turn oven up to 170°C.

Place all the ingredients into a bowl and rub together to form a crumble texture.

Sprinkle the mix evenly onto grease-proof paper or a non stick mat on an oven tray and bake for 25-30 mins.

Allow the crumble to cool and break any large lumps with a rolling pin then sprinkle over the top of the set custard and serve.

Tips for making custard crumble:

Crumble topping is supposed to crumble, naturally. But if it's a little too crumbly, add a spoonful more belted butter until you're getting the right consistency.

You might also like:

Apple crumble

Rhubarb crumble

Peach crumble

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week