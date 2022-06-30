Take the hard work out of cooking with this slow-cooked pork and pineapple curry. Stick it on to cook in the morning and it's ready in time for dinner.
This curry takes a little over six hours to cook (though if you're out, it's fine to let it bubble away for a few hours longer). There's only a couple of steps of prep to do in the morning, then you can pop everything into the slow cooker. By the time it's ready the meat will be so tender you can cut it with a fork, and the heady mix of herbs and spicy with have infused throughout the dish. Pork and pineapple are a brilliant mix - the sweet and sharpness of the fruit brings out the best of the pork flavour. Served with pilau rice for a filling and delicious dinner.
Ingredients
- 1kg lean pork, cubed (we used pork steaks)
- 3 tbsp plain flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp sunflower oil
- 1 large onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 300ml hot chicken stock
- 1 red chilli, deseeded and sliced
- 1 tbsp mango chutney
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 432g can pineapple chunks in syrup or juice
- 2 bay leaves
- Pilau rice, plain yogurt, mango chutney and coriander leaves, to serve
Method
- Toss the pork in the flour and salt. Heat the oil in a large pan and brown the meat all over – it’s best to do this in two batches. Spoon the meat on to a plate.
- Cook the onion in the pan until softened. Stir in the curry powder and paprika. Fry for 2 minutes, then return the pork to the pan and add the remaining ingredients, including the juice from the can of pineapple. Bring to the boil, tip the mixture into a slow-cook pot and cook on ‘auto’ for 6-8 hours, or until the meat is tender. Alternatively, cook the curry in a casserole in the oven at 150°C/ 302°F/Gas Mark 3 for 2 hours.
- Serve curry with rice and top with yogurt, coriander,and mango chutney, if you like.
Top tip for making slow-cooked pork and pineapple curry
If you don't have a slow cooker you can make this curry in the oven. Make sure your lid is sealed tightly by laying a sheet of foil over the dish before squeezing on the lid. Put your cooker on the lowest setting and leave for several hours.
Gordon Ramsay's easy vegetable curry recipe
Gordon Ramsay's easy vegetable curry recipe is perfect for vegetarians. It's packed full of delicious veggies with plenty of flavour too thanks to the chilli, cardamom and curry paste
By Gordon Ramsay • Published
Slow-cooked sausage casserole
Give your sausage casserole deeper flavour by cooking it in your slow cooker. With just 3 easy steps this tasty recipe takes very little effort.
By Jessica Dady • Published
Beef tikka masala
This beef tikka masala recipe comes from a 1930s issue of Women's Weekly - and it's still a favourite. It's been updated slightly to reflect the ingredients that are available in supermarkets today.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
Tomato raita
Our tomato raita will give your homemade Indian takeaway night a lovely authentic feel - it's the perfect match to a spicy curry.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
Mary Berry’s flapjack
Mary Berry’s flapjack recipe takes 30 mins to bake, making 24 bars. These soft, butter flapjacks use four ingredients; butter, syrup, sugar, and oats...
By Mary Berry • Published
