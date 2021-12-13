Add some Iberian flair to your green veg with small cubes of spicy chorizo and sherry.
Brussels sprouts with chorizo is a fabulously flavourful side dish. Similar to our classic Brussels sprouts recipe, which uses diced pancetta, this uses cubed chorizo. It’s another great fridge staple with a long shelf life that’s worth having in stock. As the chorizo cooks it releases a fragrant oil into the pan, redolent of Spanish tapas nights. It also turns everything it touches a gorgeous vibrant orange and makes it taste smoky and spicy. The dry sherry adds a magnificent sweetness to this decadently indulgent dish.
Ingredients
- 1kg (2¼lb) small, even-sized sprouts, outer leaves removed
- 100g (3½oz) chorizo ring, sliced and chopped
- 3tbsp dry sherry (Madeira or Marsala)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil, and add the sprouts. Bring back to the boil and simmer for 3 mins. Drain well, then run them under cold water to refresh them. Drain well again. Set aside until a few minutes before serving.
Heat a frying pan and fry the chorizo for a minute or two until the oil is released and the meat is starting to brown.
Add the sherry and let it bubble for a few seconds, then add the sprouts and cook for 5 mins, or until softened to your liking, shaking the pan occasionally. Season.
Top tip for Brussels sprouts with chorizo
- Kick up the spiciness of this dish even more by adding some chilli flakes just before serving.
