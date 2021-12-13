We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Add some Iberian flair to your green veg with small cubes of spicy chorizo and sherry.

Brussels sprouts with chorizo is a fabulously flavourful side dish. Similar to our classic Brussels sprouts recipe, which uses diced pancetta, this uses cubed chorizo. It’s another great fridge staple with a long shelf life that’s worth having in stock. As the chorizo cooks it releases a fragrant oil into the pan, redolent of Spanish tapas nights. It also turns everything it touches a gorgeous vibrant orange and makes it taste smoky and spicy. The dry sherry adds a magnificent sweetness to this decadently indulgent dish.

Ingredients 1kg (2¼lb) small, even-sized sprouts, outer leaves removed

100g (3½oz) chorizo ring, sliced and chopped

3tbsp dry sherry (Madeira or Marsala)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil, and add the sprouts. Bring back to the boil and simmer for 3 mins. Drain well, then run them under cold water to refresh them. Drain well again. Set aside until a few minutes before serving.

Heat a frying pan and fry the chorizo for a minute or two until the oil is released and the meat is starting to brown.

Add the sherry and let it bubble for a few seconds, then add the sprouts and cook for 5 mins, or until softened to your liking, shaking the pan occasionally. Season.

Top tip for Brussels sprouts with chorizo

Kick up the spiciness of this dish even more by adding some chilli flakes just before serving.

