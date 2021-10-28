We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These terrifying Halloween trifles will be the talk of your Halloween party.

Made in nifty jars, each layer of this Halloween treat is a gruesome twist on a classic trifle. From green custard to orange jelly, this is another of our Halloween food ideas that looks wrong but tastes so good. And food colouring is the key to creating them. We’ve shared how to assemble with ingredients from scratch or using ready-made products so you can choose what’s best for you depending on time. Just be sure to finish with some edible googly eyes to really bring your creation to life.

Ingredients For the cake layer:

1 small vanilla sponge

OR

For the custard layer:

Custard powder

Milk

Green food colouring

OR

For the biscuit layer:

1 pack of Oreo biscuits or chocolate biscuits

For the jelly layer:

3 tubs of ready-made orange jelly

OR

1 pack of orange cubed jelly

1 pint of water

For the cream layer:

Double cream or whipping cream

Green food colouring

OR

You will also need:

3x medium sized jars (from Lakeland)

Method For the cake layer : First make your cake and leave to cool. Break your shop bought cake or homemade cake into pieces and place in the bottom of jam jars pressing down firmly. You can use the end of a rolling pin to press the cake down.

For the custard layer : Once you’re happy with the cake layer, it’s time to make the custard. Whip up the custard adding in green food colouring until you are happy with the colour. Leave the custard to cool slightly and then pour into the jars over the top of the cake. Leave to set in the fridge until firm to touch.

For the biscuit layer : Crush the biscuits in a bowl using a fork or the back of a metal spoon. Pour the crushed biscuits on top of the custard keeping each layer as even as possible.

For the jelly layer : Prepare your jelly using jelly cubes and leave on the side to thicken. The trick is to make the jelly thicker than usual so only add half to three quarters of the amount of water it says on the pack. Once the jelly has thickened slightly spoon into the jars and leave to set in the fridge until firm. If you’re using ready-made jelly pour into the jars straight away.

For the cream layer: Whip up the cream and dye with food colouring or make your buttercream using icing sugar and butter and not forgetting the green food colouring. Once you’re happy with the colour and texture spoon into the jars to finish. Decorate with Smarties or give them faces using fondant and writing icing pens!

Top tips for making Halloween trifles:

We recommended making these trifles nearer to serving time, so that the layers don't mix when you present to guests at your party.

