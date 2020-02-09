We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This easy Thai coconut rice recipe is so simple to make and takes only 15-20 mins to cook.

Flavoured with a can of coconut cream, Thai coconut rice is a sticky but delicious dish. Coconut rice also tastes great with Caribbean dishes. This recipe makes 4-5 portions of rice. So, if you’re only feeding two people, half the ingredients so you don’t make too much. Plus it can be done all in one pot meaning there’s less washing up to do afterwards!

Ingredients 160ml can coconut cream

250g Thai jasmine rice

2-3 lime leaves, fresh or dried

Pinch of salt

Oil, for greasing, optional

Coriander, to garnish

Method Pour the coconut cream and 450ml water into a pan and bring to the boil. Rinse the rice in a sieve, tip into the pan and add the lime leaves and salt.

Reduce heat, cover and cook on a low heat for 15-20 mins, until most of the liquid has been absorbed. Remove from the heat and leave the rice in the covered pan for 5 mins before serving. Serve in a dish or oil the inside of a teacup or metal mould, press the rice into it and tip it out onto a plate. Garnish with coriander.

Top tips for making Thai coconut rice

Thai coconut rice makes a deliciously easy side dish that goes great with Thai curry or stir-fry dishes. Try it with some Caribbean chicken curry for a flavoursome family meal.

Thai jasmine rice is the best rice to use for this recipe but you could try other types of rice instead if preferred. Jasmine rice is also known as 'Thai fragrant rice' and is aromatic long-grain rice similar to basmati - but stickier. It usually comes from south-east Asia and is less starchy than other sticky rice.

The cooking time of this dish can be reduced by soaking the rice in cold water for about 30 mins first before cooking. You can learn how to cook rice perfectly with our simple guide, and learn what's best about different grains!

