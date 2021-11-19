We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This toffee apple crumble trifle is the ideal dessert for winter.

If you love diving into an apple crumble recipe the second the temperature drops, you’ll love this toffee apple crumble recipe. Smokey and warming, it’s the best thing to have after a filling roast dinner to get you in the seasonal spirit. The incredible toffee flavour comes from the muscovado sugar, vanilla paste and cinnamon, combined together perfectly throughout the baking process. The cream, whipped into soft peaks, calavados and the icing sugar are the perfect finisher. This is a dessert that both looks great and tastes amazing.

Ingredients For the crumble:

40g butter

25g light muscovado sugar

75g plain flour

Pinch cinnamon

For the trifle:

200g maderia cake

3tbsp calvados

4tbsp apple juice

50g butter

6 apples, peeled, cored and sliced thickly

5tbsp light muscovado sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp vanilla paste

500g pot vanilla custard

2tsp cornflour mixed with 3tbsp milk

300ml double cream

1-2tbsp calvados

2tbsp icing sugar

Method Heat oven to 180C/gas 4. Whisk together butter and sugar until pale and creamy. Whisk in the flour and cinnamon, press the mixture together loosely, then scatter chunks onto a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper and bake for 15-20 mins until golden. Cool.

Put the cake in the base of a large trifle dish, drizzle with calvados and apple juice and leave to soak. Melt butter in a large frying pan, add apple slices and cook over a high heat until golden, add sugar, cinnamon and vanilla paste and stir to dissolve. Leave to cool, then spoon over the cake.

In a saucepan, heat custard and cornflour mixture until thickened and bubbling, stirring. Cool for 10 mins before pouring over the apples. Chill for at least 2 hours.

Whip cream to soft peaks, add calvados and icing sugar and whip briefly to combine, spoon over the custard and chill until ready to serve. Scatter over the crumble pieces before serving.

Tips for making toffee apple crumble trifle:

If your crumble is feeling a little too dry and crumbly (even more than it should be), add some melted butter. By adding a tablespoon at a time, it helps to bring out the brown crispiness of the topping.

