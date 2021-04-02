We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tender tuna chunks drizzled with lemon, tossed with tomatoes, and wrapped in a simple white bread wrap.

These easy tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps take just five minutes to make in total. They are ideal for picnics. Wrap in tinfoil and pop in a sandwich bag with ice packs to enjoy at lunchtime.

Ingredients 160g can tuna chunks in brine, drained

2-3tbsp mayonnaise

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 plain ready to eat white wrap bread

2 small little gem lettuce, trimmed, washed and finely sliced

1 tomato, quartered, deseeded and finely chopped

Squeeze of lemon

Method Pop the tuna in a bowl and add enough mayonnaise to bind. Season to taste with lemon, salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Lay the wraps on a work surface. Scatter with the lettuce and chopped tomato.

Dollop the tuna mix on top. Fold the edges of the wrap in slightly to encase the filling, then roll up to make a fat sausage shape. Cut each wrap in half and serve.

Top tips for making tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps

Swap the white wraps for granary or wholemeal instead of a healthier option. You could also use this filling as a sandwich filling, jacket potato topping or you could even try making your own homemade pitta bread, which can be filled with this delicious tuna and lemon mayonnaise combo.

