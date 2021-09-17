We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Warming with a hint of spice, these plum muffins are the sweet pick-me up you’re craving.

Our easy 4-step recipe is a great way of using up any leftover ripe stoned fruits, giving you 10 tasty treats that are ready in 40 minutes. These muffins get their rich flavour and juiciness from the plums, which are amplified by the sweet spices of ginger, cinnamon and coriander. We recommend eating whilst slightly warm with a dusting of icing sugar or a dollop of double cream.

Ingredients 255g self raising flour

1tsp each of ground ginger, cinnamon and coriander

115g light brown sugar

5 ripe plums, stoned removed, chopped

1 medium egg, beaten

50g butter or margarine, melted

175ml whole milk

Icing sugar to dust

Method Pre-heat oven to 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Line a 10 cup muffin tin with muffin or cup cake papers.

Sift the flour and spices into a mixing bowl, and stir in the sugar and all but a few pieces of plum. Make a well in the centre.

Mix together the egg, melted butter or margarine with the milk in a jug. Pour into the well and mix to form a thick, rough batter.

Spoon into the lined muffin cases and place a few pieces reserved plum into the top of each. Bake on the middle shelf in the oven for 22-25 mins, until risen and golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Best served warm, lightly dusted with icing sugar.

Top tips for making plum muffins:

If you don’t have individual spices, replace them with 2 tsp of ground mixed spice. Alternatively, leave the spices out altogether and add 1 tsp of good quality almond or vanilla extract. It'll help to draw out the stoned fruit flavour.

