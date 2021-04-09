We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has likened Prince Harry and Meghan’s time in the royal family to a ‘life’ prison sentence ‘without parole’.

The symbolic head made the claims amid the fall out following their exit from The Firm

The senior bishop and principal leader of the Church of England married the couple back in May 2018 and was forced to speak out in response to the Sussexes’ claims that they got married in secret in their Windsor cottage backyard days before the wedding.

And now the Archbishop has spoken out in support of Meghan and Harry in his latest claims towards the harrowing life of a royal, which he claims the public ‘expect them to be superhuman.’

He told the Financial Times, “It’s life without parole, isn’t it? If you go back to the 1930s, Edward VIII – he was still a celeb and followed everywhere once he’d abdicated. We expect them to be superhuman.”

Harry and Meghan left the UK last April to start a new life for themselves with son Archie, one, and earlier this year they officially stepped down as senior working members of the royal family.

Speaking about the Sussexes’ wedding, he told an Italian newspaper, “I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won’t say what happened at any other meetings.”

The couple hit headlines with their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview which alleged racism in the royal family – something which harry’s brother Prince William hit back telling reporters, “We are very much not a racist family” when quizzed.

And royal commentator Rob Jobson accused the outspoken Archbishop of Canterbury of being ‘a little clumsy with his words’ before declaring that his words were ‘sure to irritate’ senior royals.

“I think he was trying to emphasise what being Queen and royal involves,” Mr Jobson said. “But coming on the back of Harry saying Charles and William are ‘trapped’ by the system, Welby’s remarks are sure to irritate”.