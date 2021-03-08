We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confessed they got married in secret just days BEFORE their £32m wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the confession during their “tell-all” interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped the bombshell news that they tied the knot in secret just days before their big fairytale public wedding.

The shock news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempted to set the record straight by taking part in a tell-all style interview with talkshow queen Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS last night (Sunday 7th March). If you missed the interview, here’s how you can watch it in the UK.

The couple, who have been married since May 2018, revealed they actually officially wed in their “backyard” at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, with just themselves and the Archbishop of Canterbury present.

In the days leading up to the big event, Harry and Meghan decided to have their own private ceremony in order to have their own union away from public eyes. The couple later quit the UK in favor of living a life out of the royal family, beginning a new life in LA.

Duchess Meghan revealed, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. But we called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us’. So, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Prince Harry who is sixth in line to be king has a son Archie, 22-months, who is seventh in the royal line of succession with wife Meghan, then jokingly started singing, “Just the three of us, just the three of us.”

The Sussexes confirmed just last month that they were stepping back as working members of the royal family for good.

Speaking about their grand Royal wedding, which is estimated to have cost £32m and was attended by star friends including Oprah, Meghan said she was not particularly nervous the night before – but felt it “wasn’t their day”.

She explained, “It was like having an out-of-body experience I was very present for… I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that, this wasn’t our day, this was the day that was planned for the world.”