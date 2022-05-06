We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has reached a major milestone but the Royal Family’s birthday photos for him this year all have one heartbreaking detail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie turned three years old on May 6th and his relatives were quick to mark the special occasion.

Although the photos they shared are adorable they are also tinged with great sadness because of one particular detail.

Spring seems to be the season for royal birthdays as many prominent members of The Firm celebrate their special days, including several of the Queen’s great-grandchildren. And although it might seem only yesterday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their newborn son to the world, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turned 3 years old on May 6th.

Just as fans have come to expect over the years, the Royal Family were quick to post tributes to celebrate the day. However, each of these special Archie birthday snaps have one heartbreaking thing in common that you might have noticed…

The official Royal Family Twitter account shared a sweet snap from photographer Chris Allerton of the Queen looking adoringly at Archie as a baby, nestled in Meghan’s arms. Looking on proudly are the late Prince Philip as well as Harry and Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!” the caption declared.

Meanwhile, Archie’s aunt and uncle, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a similarly nostalgic picture taken of him taken on the day of his christening. Here little Archie is seen surrounded by family members including his grandfather Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, who also reposted the Queen’s photo tribute.

But whilst these photos are beautiful snapshots of important moments in his life, they are somewhat bittersweet. Both were taken when Archie was a baby, rather than being a more up-to-date snap of him from more recent royal occasions. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ picture was even the same one they shared for his 2nd birthday last year.

This really brings home how long it’s been since little Archie saw the royals as he hasn’t returned to the UK since Harry and Meghan “stepped back” and settled in their new LA home.

And it’s something that some fans noticed as they took to the comments to express their sadness, with one writing, “Why can’t they use a “now” photo of Archie? That’s sad.”

Another speculated that these rare photos of Archie could likely be used throughout the years to come as they wrote, “Im guessing we will forever get the same picture on his birthday”.

“HB A How sad they have to use the same photo every year”, another person commented.

Whilst it’s of course likely the Royal Family has been sent more up-to-date personal photos of Archie by the Sussexes, more official snaps are generally used for royal birthday tribute posts. These two pictures are some of the most iconic examples of Archie’s official photos that will be remembered for years to come.

With Archie growing up an ocean away, his royal relatives are likely hoping to reunite with him in person soon. Until then, fans likely be patiently waiting to see whether his proud parents might mark his birthday with a special picture of their own…