Carole Middleton is said to be “indispensable” to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when it comes to helping to care for her three young grandchildren.

Carole Middleton reportedly spends time with her three grandchildren on a regular basis, whilst her daughter Kate and Prince William work their demanding schedules.

The Duchess’ mother is said to have moved in with the couple after Prince George was born, to assist her daughter.

Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, might not be an official member of The Firm herself, but she has an important role in the lives of her royal relatives. Just like many grandparents across the country, Carole reportedly helps when it comes to child care, sometimes looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis whilst the Cambridges are on royal tours.

While Prince William and Kate could hire full-time nannies, it’s thought that the Duchess of Cambridge prefers to entrust the care of her three children to her mother, with whom she is thought to be incredibly close. And some have even suggested that it’s this bond between the Middletons and the Cambridges which helps give the royals a more “ordinary” life.

According to OK!, Carole Middleton is supposedly “indispensable” to her daughter and son-in-law when it comes to helping to look after their children. Whilst royal commentator Katie Nicholl, has previously expressed her belief that the Middleton family keeps the royals grounded.

“One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middleton’s in their lives,” she explained. “Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace, she whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her.”

Carole previously lived with the royals for a time after Prince George’s birth in 2013, helping her daughter as she adjusted to life as a new mum.

Opening up in the True Royalty’s documentary, Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, Katie alleged that Kate had “confided” in the Queen about the challenges of these early days.

“Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard,” Katie claimed.

“William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.”

Carol Middleton is now understood to split any potential childcare responsibilities with the Cambridges’ nanny, Maria Borrallo. She has now been with the family over five years and there is one word she is reportedly “banned” from saying.

However, Carole remains an essential part of her grandchildren’s lives and will no doubt be hoping to reunite with them at some point over their school summer break.