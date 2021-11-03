Prince William set to upset Prince Louis with new criticism

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge stressed that saving the Earth should come before space tourism – a remark that isn’t shared by his son Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge made his views on space expeditions clear after Hollywood actor William Shatner, 90, become the eldest person to fly into space on Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule developed by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

William, who previously warned ‘there is no time to waste‘, said, “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.

“I think that ultimately is what sold it for me – that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future.”

But the Duke doesn’t appear to have realised that the multi-millionaires like Richard Branson and Elon Musk, who are also building up space businesses, aren’t the only ones with a passion for things out of this world.

Closer to home and you could say that Prince William’s youngest son Prince Louis, three, is fascinated with spaceships – as much as his sister Charlotte, six, loves unicorns and has a keyring and beanie baby toy purse with the majestic creature on.

So much so that he recently was pictured with a space rocket-printed rucksack, which was being carried by his Norland Nanny as the family prepared to jet off for their October half-term holiday.

But while Prince William expressed “absolutely no interest” in becoming a space tourist, saying he once travelled to 65,000 feet in a plane and that was high enough. But for his son Louis, spaceships are very much part of the youngster’s childhood.

Royal commentator Roberta Fiorito recalled the ‘funny’ moment, speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, she said, “This paparazzi photo, the fact that we got a sneak peek at Louis’ backpack and it has space ships on it.

“And William was just criticising the billionaire space race saying we should concentrate on climate change here on Earth.

“I thought that was really funny.”

And while Prince William admits he has ‘absolutely no interest in going that high’, his son Louis might just be dreaming of his own future space adventure.

Prince Louis showed some fascination with the sky during Trooping the Colour 2019 at Buckingham Palace.

He was spotted looking up into the air, with an excited and intrigued expression on his face as the aircraft did a special flypast for the Queen.