Carole Middleton has shared the one novelty Christmas item that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis find HILARIOUS.

The Party Pieces businesswoman has been sharing her Christmas traditions giving fans a sneak peek into their celebrations.

This royal news comes after Carole Middleton hinted at what she was gifting her grandchildren Prince George, Charlotte and Louis for Christmas.

Carole, 66, who is mother to Kate Middleton, has revealed that her grandchildren go on a Gonk hunt around her home each year – a family tradition that they all find hilarious.

Giving fans an insight into their family Christmas celebrations, Carole uploaded a snap of the item in question to her Party Pieces business Instagram account and captioned it, ‘I’m going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh. As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can’t be too serious at Christmas!’

The gonks are traditionally a novelty toy and collectible originating from the UK – dating back as far as the 1960s. Initially created by English inventor Robert Benson as an informal project, the toys went on to gain worldwide popularity due to a combination of their kitsch style and public endorsement by celebrities such as Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch.

Gonks’ signature features include a small, spherical body, a furry texture, and two googly eyes.

Redesigned Gonks were introduced into Australia by Tony Bell in the 1970s. They were sold in skill testers and fairgrounds across New South Wales and Queensland.

And these gnome-like Christmas gonks have the Cambridge kids giggling each year as it’s previously been revealed that Carole has an ‘indispensable role’ in raising her grandchildren, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Carole previously revealed her top picks of royal advent calendars and gave her advice to those choosing Christmas decorations.

She also revealed the five simple steps to host your dream Christmas party.

Step 1: Decorate your space🎄

Step 2: Dress your table🍽️

Step 3: Look the part🤶

Step 4: Plan Christmas games🎲

Step 5: Make magical memories✨

And it’s expected that Carole will join the Cambridges for some Christmas fun once more.