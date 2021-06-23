We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Representatives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed the couple bought Lilibet Diana’s name as a web domain prior to asking the Queen if they could name their daughter using her childhood nickname.

A spokesperson for the pair announced that they also bought a significant number of other name options, hinting they were prepared for the Queen to reject their request.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child together on the 4th of June. The couple named her Lilibet Diana Windsor- Mountbatten after Her Majesty the Queen and the late Princess Diana.

She is now the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and eighth in the line of succession.

Lilibet was the Queen’s childhood nickname given to her by her father, King George VI, and used by her husband Prince Philip, right up to his death.

It’s now been suggested that Harry and Meghan were prepared for the Queen to reject their request to allow them to use the name for their baby girl.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the Telegraph that Harry and Meghan purchased the domain name ‘Lilibetdiana.com’ before asking the monarch’s permission, but also reserved several other name options too, in case Lilibet was off limits.

The couple reportedly purchased ‘lilibetdiana.com’ on the day of her birth, and ‘lilidiana.com’ in the days leading up to it.

A Sussex rep also told People, “Of course, as is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared.”

It is thought they purchased the domains to either stop others from benefiting from the names or to set up a foundation in their daughter’s name.

The royal family is yet to meet baby Lilibet, but Prince Harry shared a sweet gesture with his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, texting her of Lili’s birth.

They have also believed to have shared the first pictures of Lilibet via a WhatsApp group to the family.

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK in the coming days, to attend a memorial for his mother Princess Diana, however Meghan, Archie and Lilibet won’t be in attendance.